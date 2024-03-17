Arsenal ‘scrap’ Ivan Toney summer deal with £85m Chelsea-linked alternative considered an ‘ideal fit’

Arsenal are reportedly planning to ‘scrap’ their pursuit of Ivan Toney, while Newcastle United are ‘set to compete’ with three clubs for Victor Osimhen.

TONEY DEAL OFF

The England international is expected to leave Brentford in the summer and has been heavily linked with Arsenal and Chelsea in recent months.

Toney was initially expected to leave Brentford in January as he prepared to return from his betting ban but he ended up sticking with the Premier League club and has four goals in his ten appearances this season.

His return has boosted Brentford’s hopes of avoiding relegation but they are likely to lose him in the summer even if they manage to avoid the drop.

Arsenal have consistently been mooted as his most likely next destination but a report from Football Insider claims Mikel Arteta’s side are ‘set to scrap their long-term interest’ in the striker.

A summer move for Toney has been deemed ‘unlikely’ as he is ‘no longer considered the right fit for Arsenal’. Instead, former Coventry City standout Viktor Gyokeres ‘is seen as an ideal fit’ for the Premier League title contenders.

The 25-year-old is enjoying a sensational debut season with Sporting Lisbon. He has 33 goals and 13 assists in his 38 appearances this term across all competitions.

His ‘ability to both score and assist is valued highly by talent-spotters at the Emirates Stadium’ but Chelsea are also ‘interested’ in signing him. There is a £85m release clause included in his current contract.

WERNER ‘DEADLINE’

One of the surprise moves during the recent January transfer window saw former Chelsea attacker Timo Werner join Tottenham Hotspur on loan.

The Germany international previously struggled in the Premier League with Chelsea but has impressed under Ange Postecoglou at Spurs in recent months. He has four goal involvements in his eight Premier League appearances.

As part of his loan deal, Spurs have the option to sign the RB Leipzig man on a permanent basis in the summer for a fee in the region of £15m.

According to The Daily Mirror (via The Express), Spurs have been ‘handed a deadline to trigger Werner’s option-to-buy clause’ as the Bundesliga outfit are ‘pushing for an answer’.

It is understood that Leipzig want to know Tottenham’s stance on Werner before ‘this summer’s European Championships’ and if they do not make their decision by that point, the deal ‘could end up costing them more money’.

OSIMHEN SAGA

The Napoli sensation is another player who will be on the move this summer as it has been confirmed by the Serie A giants that he will leave in the summer.

At the end of last year, Osimhen penned a contract extension until 2026 but this did not rule out a move as there is a £111m release clause included in his new deal.

The Nigeria international played a vital role for Napoli last season as they won Serie A and he has 13 goals in his 24 appearances this campaign across all competitions.

Osimhen is not short of admirers as he is being linked with several clubs around Europe. He has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain but a move to the Premier League has also been mentioned.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Newcastle United ‘are set to compete’ with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United for his signature in the summer.

It is said that Newcastle are ‘determined to enter the race’ for Osimhen ‘but the competition for his services is intense’ and they could easily miss out on him ahead of next season.