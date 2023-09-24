Gossip: Arsenal, Tottenham ‘eye’ £50m PSG forward; Liverpool, Chelsea target ‘agrees new deal’

PSG are already looking to offload Ousmane Dembele and Arsenal are interested in him, while Liverpool-linked Bruno Guimaraes has ‘agreed a new deal’…

ARSENAL ‘EYE’ £50M PSG STAR

Dembele only joined PSG in the summer but the French giants are reportedly already considering ‘cutting their losses’ on the former Barcelona star who was bought for £50m.

The France international has started the club’s recent games in Ligue Un but head coach Luis Enrique – according to The Sunday Mirror – is facing ‘calls to drop’ his summer signing and ‘word from PSG suggests he may be allowed to go on loan to the Premier League in January’ if the manager ‘decides it’s an option’.

Dembele’s situation is reportedly not helped by summer additions Marco Asensio, Bradley Barcola and Kang In Lee ‘intensifying competition for forward places’.

The report claims Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are in the running to land Dembele, as the three Premier League clubs are ‘keeping a close eye’ on his situation, with PSG potentially willing to ‘listen to offers’.

MAN UTD ‘PART-EXCHANGE’ DEAL SNUBBED

Rasmus Hojlund was one of United’s marquee signings during the summer as he joined them from Atalanta for an initial fee of £64m.

In an ideal world, Erik ten Hag would have signed two strikers but United’s financial difficulties meant Hojlund was the only forward they brought in so there is a lot of pressure on the 19-year-old to shine.

The teenager has enjoyed a decent start at Man Utd, but the Premier League giants may be rueing their decision not to sign Harry Kane, who scored his first Bundesliga hat-trick for Bayern Munich on Saturday.

The Athletic have published a detailed report into United’s pursuit of Hojlund and it’s stated that ‘all their attention’ was on the youngster ‘by mid-July’.

It’s claimed ‘United had by then proposed several of their own players in part-exchange as a way of offsetting the cost’ of the deal with Donny van de Beek and Fred mentioned in talks.

But Atalanta made it clear they ‘wanted solely cash’ and they ended up getting themselves a bloody good deal for the inexperienced attacker.

GUIMARAES ‘AGREES’ NEW NEWCASTLE CONTRACT

The Newcastle United faithful have quickly grown to love Guimaraes, who has made a huge impact in the Premier League following his £40m move from Lyon last January.

The Brazil international has seamlessly slotted in at Newcastle and the talented defensive midfielder has caught the attention of clubs around Europe. Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with a £100m move for the 25-year-old.

But in a major boost to Newcastle, Sky Sports are reporting that ‘Guimaraes has verbally agreed a new contract extension’.

It is said that this extension – which will last until 2028 – is ‘yet to be signed’ but talks are ‘set to be brought to a close’.

Newcastle could potentially offload Guimaraes for a huge fee as it’s revealed that ‘a release clause of more than £100m’ is included in this new deal.

