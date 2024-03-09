Chelsea have reportedly decided ‘to sell’ Conor Gallagher and could replace him with a Newcastle United standout, while Man City ‘brace for a £100m bid’.

£100M DE BRUYNE BID

Recent transfer windows have been dominated by deals involving Saudi Pro League clubs and Man City star Kevin De Bruyne could be the next in line for a big-money move to the Middle East.

Liverpool standout Mohamed Salah was a leading target for Al-Ittihad last summer and they are expected to renew their interest in the Egypt international later this year but – according to Football Insider – a ‘£100m-plus asking price’ has been set by the Premier League leaders.

Man City are in line to receive a similar fee as Pep Guardiola’s side are ‘braced for a £100m bid’ from Saudi clubs for De Bruyne.

De Bruyne is due to be out of contract in 2025 and he is described as a ‘top target’ for the Saudi Pro League. Clubs have already ‘registered their interest’ in the Belgium international and are ‘willing to pay a transfer fee north of £100million and offer a lucrative contract to lure him to the Middle East’.

GALLAGHER OUT, GUIMARAES IN…?

England international Gallagher is another Premier League midfielder out of contract in 2025 who could be on the move ahead of next season.

The Chelsea academy product was linked with Tottenham and West Ham last summer when he was valued at £50m but has been one of Mauricio Pochettino’s better performers this season. He has captained his boyhood club for much of this campaign but HITC believe he is likely to leave before the 2024/25 campaign.

Chelsea are said to be ‘pushing ahead with their plans to sell Gallagher’ in the summer even though ‘the midfielder wants to stay’.

Gallagher is ‘yet to be offered a new contract’ and if he does not commit his future to the club, ‘they will sell him’.

Regarding potential midfield recruits for Chelsea, they have been ‘keeping tabs’ on Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram, who were heavily linked with Liverpool during last year’s summer transfer window.

‘Chelsea have long been admirers of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong and Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha’ but they have also been ‘impressed’ by Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes. The Magpies may have to sell the Brazil international in the summer to ease their Financial Fair Play issues and there is understood to be a £100m release clause in his contract.

ARSENAL TO STEAL £69M CHELSEA TARGET?

The Gunners have grown accustomed to battling Chelsea for transfers and the two London clubs could fight to sign Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande.

According to the Portuguese outlet Record, Chelsea are ‘very keen’ to sign the defender – who has a £69m release clause in his contract – but their Financial Fair Play issues are making a deal difficult.

Instead of joining Chelsea, Diomande could instead join Premier League rivals Arsenal or Newcastle United.

The two Premier League clubs are said to be interested in the defender but Serie A giants Juventus are also in the running to land him.