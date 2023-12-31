Gossip: Juventus refuse to sign Man City outcast with Spurs set to battle Liverpool for winger signing

Kalvin Phillips and Johan Bakayoko have both been linked with January transfers.

Juventus have pulled the plug on their pursuit of an England star and Mason Greenwood is being linked with a permanent move away from Manchester United. Enjoy some Gossip…

ALLEGRI SAYS NO TO PHILLIPS

Kalvin Phillips looks like he has come to his senses and is now open to leaving Manchester City, for whom he can’t get consistent minutes on the pitch. He has been linked with a move to here, there, and everywhere, with Italian giants Juventus a surprise destination that has been mooted.

However, it has been reported that Max Allegri is not keen on signing the Cityzens outcast.

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Phillips has ‘approved’ a transfer to Turin with the Old Lady desperate for a new central midfielder. Furthermore, Pep Guardiola has given the ‘green light’ for a loan switch.

All of this means nothing, though, as Allegri does not rate the former Leeds United favourite.

The report adds that the Italian boss is not convinced Phillips has what it takes to fit in to his system and has urged the Juve bosses not to open negotiations. In fact, it was the player’s representatives who reached out to the Serie A club, the report claims.

There are plenty more fish in the sea, Kalv. No need to worry.

LA LIGA GIANTS WANT GREENWOOD

There have been a lot of rumours about Mason Greenwood’s long term future after a decent start at Getafe – notching nine goal contributions in 15 appearances in 2023/24.

He left Manchester United on loan at the end of the summer transfer window after the Premier League club decided they wanted rid of him, and they could end up getting a nice transfer fee for the 22-year-old.

Barcelona have been strongly linked in recent days but a report from Sport says they are not keen. It is said the ‘operation seems highly unlikely due to the social reaction it would arouse in Barcelona, something that already happened in Manchester’.

The potential £40million signing is also deemed unaffordable at the Nou Camp.

Meanwhile, Marca says Atletico Madrid could swoop in and sign Greenwood with Getafe also contemplating a record-breaking offer. Diego Simeone’s side have already made an approach over a permanent transfer, it is said.

BIG ANGE WANTS BAKAYOKO

“The transfer window… nothing magical is going to happen in the January window”. This is what Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou had to say about his plans for the winter transfer window. He needs to spend, though; there is no doubt about that.

Already struggling due to injuries, the big Aussie is set to lose a few key players thanks to the Asian Cup and AFCON, and needs to recruit at least three new players to help maintain his side’s push for Champions League qualification.

Defenders – including Genoa’s Radu Dragusin – and central midfielders have been mentioned but it is the signing of an impressive winger we are focusing on here.

A post on X from transfer journalist Rudy Galetti states that Spurs have joined Liverpool in the race to sign PSV star Johan Bakayoko. The Italian journalist says the Belgian winger is one of Spurs’ targets for January, despite being ‘strongly appreciated’ by Jurgen Klopp.

Under contract until 2026, this will be tricky and expensive. Good luck with that one, Ange.

