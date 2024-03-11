Arsenal have decided to sell Kieran Tierney in the summer with Celtic keen. Also: Manchester United are being linked with Harry Kane. Here we go again…

THE BIG RED MONSTER?

After a summer-long transfer saga involving Harry Kane in 2023, we might be blessed (or tortured) with another one at the end of this season, with rumours circulating about his future at Bayern Munich.

Fresh off another Bundesliga hat-trick at the weekend, the Tottenham legend is being linked with a return to the Premier League, but that will only happen if he starts to show discontent in Munich. If that does indeed happen, Manchester United will be keeping a close eye on Kane’s situation, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Jones says the Red Devils are big fans of the England captain but understand it’s going to be “hugely difficult” to sign him. Having said that, if there is potential to get a deal done, they “would do everything possible to make it happen”.

This is a transfer that is deemed unlikely at this moment in time but will be one to keep an eye on if Kane decides to ruffle some feathers and push for an exit at the end of 2023/24, a campaign in which he will probably end without a trophy because Harry Kane.

ARSENAL SET TIERNEY PRICE

Mikel Arteta has turned to Jakub Kiwior with Oleksandr Zinchenko out injured in recent weeks, and the Polish international has impressed. Zinchenko returned to the team off the bench on Saturday against Brentford, though, so Kiwior’s spell in the starting XI could be over.

One Arsenal player out on loan who could have had the chance to impress in the Ukrainian’s absence is Kieran Tierney, who has played 20 games for Real Sociedad this season and has unsurprisingly been hindered by a hamstring injury.

The Gunners appear to be willing to completely cut ties with the Scottish left-back in the summer transfer window after failing to sell him and settling on a loan move to Spain last year. GiveMeSport says the Premier League club ‘will sell’ Tierney and are hoping for at least £20million.

A return to Celtic ‘does make sense’ but is also relatively unrealistic at this stage, with the Bhoys surely unable to meet Arsenal’s asking price.

Tierney is not the only Arsenal player expected to be on the move in the summer transfer window. Although there are no other names specifically mentioned, the report claims that we could see a ‘fire sale’, which hints at several squad players leaving.

MAINOO DEAL

Back to Manchester United, it is. This time, we are focusing on one of their current stars, who is not being linked with an exit, but with a new and improved contract. The player in question is teenager Kobbie Mainoo, who could pen an extension despite agreeing a four-year deal last February.

Indeed, young Mainoo signed a new deal that saw his weekly wage jump up to £20,000 earlier this season having met an appearances clause and United have the option to extend his stay until 2028, but they want to reward him with a wage increase, tripling his salary having impressed in the Premier League in recent months.

This is according to Sun Sport, where it is claimed that the Red Devils’ board has made up their mind and want to hand Mainoo a £60k-a-week contract at the age of 18.

Talks are underway and there is hope that Mainoo will agree to extend his Old Trafford stay to 2030. The England hopeful will not be on £60k for the remainder of his deal, though, with his salary expected to increase over time, which will likely see him compete with the highest earners at the club.

READ NEXT: Manchester United could still go down and Liverpool may collapse under 13-team title race pressure