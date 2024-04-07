Frank Lampard is in the frame for an important international job and Liverpool have finally acted amidst Real Madrid’s interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

NEW REDS DEAL FOR TRENT

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future at Liverpool has become a big talking point over the last month or so. Real Madrid have been sniffing around with the right-back’s contract expiring next year.

Liverpool have more pressing priorities with Jurgen Klopp leaving and plenty of changes going on behind the scenes, including the return of Michael Edwards and appointment of Richard Hughes.

It feels unlikely that Alexander-Arnold would ever leave Liverpool, even for the bright lights of Real Madrid and with reported interest coming from the Bernabeu, the Reds are eager to open contract discussions when they were not expected to take act until the end of the season.

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke reckons talks over a “bumper new contract” are currently taking place and will ramp up in the summer.

“He’s a boyhood Liverpool fan, loves the club, so I think there will be talks ongoing right now and over the summer,” O’Rourke said. “Once Liverpool get everything in order with the new manager now they’ve got the structure off the pitch set in stone with Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards back in there, I’m sure negotiations should progress pretty smoothly, and Alexander-Arnold will be offered a bumper new contract to extend his stay at Anfield. “I’m sure the player himself, as long as those terms are right, will have no issues committing his long-term future to his boyhood club.”

LAMPARD? CANADA? CANADA?

Switching from a player rumour to a manager one, we have a beauty from the Telegraph.

Our favourite out-of-work boss Frank Lampard is a ‘shock candidate’ to become the new manager of the Canadian national team, a job which comes with huge responsibilities as he would manage the North American side as a co-host of the 2026 World Cup, which is also to be played in Mexico and the United States.

A report from Matt Law says the former Chelsea player and manager is ‘on a shortlist of coaches to lead Canada into the 2026 World Cup’ and ‘wants to return to management’. Lampard attended an England training session ahead of last month’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

It is unclear whether or not Lampard has any interest in taking on this job but he did play in MLS in the latter stages of his career, if that is anything to go by.

FULHAM WANT OUT-OF-SORTS PHILLIPS

Kalvin Phillips might be having a horrendous season and is currently playing himself out of contention for this summer’s European Championships, but there is still plenty of interest in him.

The Manchester City midfielder’s form on loan at West Ham has been nothing short of abysmal and instead of representing England in Germany, he is going to be on a beach contemplating his next career move. Unless he finishes the season very strongly.

There has been a lot of talk about a return to Leeds United, which would probably be the perfect move for Phillips if they are promoted from the Championship. A report from Football Transfers claims Fulham are keen, though.

Marco Silva’s summer plans are well underway with three new faces being lined up. The players in question? Phillips, Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino and Coventry’s Callum O’Hare.

Phillips could be signed as a replacement for Joao Palhinha, whose terrific form for the Cottagers has seen him linked with several European giants.

No potential fee is mentioned but the report does add that Leeds have interest in re-signing the midfielder.

