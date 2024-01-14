Liverpool, Chelsea ‘want’ to sign Newcastle star in ‘twist’ with Henderson ‘close’ to joining ‘crisis’ club

Jordan Henderson is ‘close’ to securing a move away from Al-Ettifaq while Liverpool and Chelsea ‘want’ to snatch one of Newcastle United’s best players.

LIVERPOOL, CHELSEA EYE NEWCASTLE RAID

Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliance did nothing to improve the mood at St James’ Park and to make matters worse, chief executive Darren Eales has admitted they may be forced to sell one of their prized assets to ease their Financial Fair Play issues.

Bruno Guimaraes is a prime candidate to leave as his contract has a £99m release clause. The Brazil international has been sensational since completing his move to St James’ Park and he is on the radar of elite clubs around Europe.

While Newcastle would likely prefer Guimaraes to join Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid, it is hardly surprising that Premier League clubs are also ‘monitoring’ him.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, in a so-called ‘unexpected twist’, Liverpool and Chelsea ‘want’ to sign the centre-midfielder and they have ‘set their sights’ on landing him. It is suggested that the two Premier League sides are ‘tempted’ by Guimaraes’ release clause.

While it’s hard to see Liverpool spending around £100m on a new midfielder after signing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch in the summer, you imagine Chelsea and mad hatter Todd Boehly would be all over this deal if they can wriggle around their own FFP problems.

FEATURE: Newcastle stars reassigned to comply with FFP… Joelinton to Arsenal as Man Utd finally land £50m man



HENDERSON ‘CLOSE’ TO SAUDI EXIT

Newcastle United will have to focus on loan signings this month and with Manchester City’s demands for Kalvin Phillips pretty high, they have been linked with a shock move for Henderson, who progressed through the ranks at arch-rivals Sunderland.

Also linked with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, it’s difficult to feel sorry for Henderson, who is said to be ‘desperate’ to end his ‘nightmare’ spell in the Saudi Pro League with Al Ettifaq.

A move to Bayer Leverkusen to link up with Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso has been mentioned, but Dutch giants Ajax appear to be leading the race to sign him.

The Mirror claim Henderson is ‘set to walk out of a drama and into a crisis’ with Ajax ‘offering him an escape route’.

Ajax ‘believe they are close to landing their man despite a late move by Juventus to scupper the deal’. They are in good form at the moment but they are fifth in the Eredivisie table and 26 points adrift of leaders PSV Eindhoven after a disastrous start to the season.

REGUILON ‘IN TALKS’ OVER POST-MAN UTD LOAN

In one of the more surprising moves during the recent summer transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon joined Man Utd on loan to cover for the injured Luke Shaw.

The Red Devils took the decision to terminate Reguilon’s loan at the start of this month after he was restricted to just four Premier League starts.

Linked with Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks, Reguilon is expected to depart Spurs this month as Ange Postecoglou prefers Destiny Udogie.

The Daily Mail are reporting that Premier League outfit Brentford have joined the race to sign Reguilon as they are ‘in talks’ over the transfer.

Rico Henry is out for the rest of this season with a serious knee injury so Thomas Frank is ‘looking at a number of options’ and they have also ‘looked at’ Marseille’s Renan Lodi (who is ‘joining’ Al Hilal) and Leicester City’s Luke Thomas, who have recently had loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United respectively.