Liverpool are seemingly losing the battle with Bayern Munich for Xabi Alonso, while Real Madrid reckon the uncertainty at Anfield gives them a chance of signing Trent Alexander-Arnold on the cheap…

PATIENT BAYERN WINNING ALONSO RACE

A couple of concerning lines around Liverpool this morning…

Firstly, it seems the Reds are falling behind in the race to appoint Xabi Alonso as their new manager. The Bayer Leverkusen coach has Bayern Munich and Liverpool on his tail and Sky Sports Germany suggests the Bavarians’ are beavering away in the background.

Bayern are mindful of upsetting Leverkusen while Alonso attempts to land the Bundesliga title as well as the DFB Pokal and Europa League. They are talking but Bayern are playing a patient game.

It seems to be paying dividends. Florian Plettenberg told Sky Sports News: “Our clear information is that if he leaves Leverkusen this summer, he will join Bayern Munich and not Liverpool.”

REAL TO SWOOP FOR ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

While they look for a manager, Liverpool also have contract talks to consider.

Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold will enter the final year of their deals this summer. Salah could leave for Saudi; Van Dijk has floated the possibility of a future away from Anfield; but it was thought that Alexander-Arnold’s renewal should be straightforward.

The issue could be complicated, though, by interest from Real Madrid. Fabrizio Romano says the Spaniards are monitoring Alexander-Arnold while Relevo reckons Real ‘have turned on the machinery to try to take him away’.

Apparently, Real have put the wheels in motion to arrange a deal for this summer or to wait until 2025 and take him for free. All of which feels unlikely but there is little certainty around Anfield these days amid Jurgen Klopp’s impending departure.

UNITED PROGRESSING WITH BREMER MOVE

Like Liverpool, Manchester United face a huge summer, with strengthening their defence among their main priorities.

The Mirror reckons the Red Devils are ready to firm up their interest in Juventus centre-back Bremer who, according to reports elsewhere, has been given Dan Ashworth’s seal of approval while the sporting director waits for clearance to start his work at Old Trafford.

Bremer reportedly has a £43million release clause in his Juve deal which United do not deem excessive. United are also keen on Jarrad Branthwaite, but Everton are starting the negotiations at close to £80million.