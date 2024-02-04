Gossip: Liverpool suffer double summer transfer blow; Arsenal ‘decide to sell’ midfielder

Kylian Mbappe and Leroy Sane have been linked with moves to Anfield.

Liverpool are set to miss out on both of their top attacking targets ahead of the summer transfer window, while Arsenal will sell a midfielder…

FINAL DECISION?

Kylian Mbappe has decided to join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window in a final blow to Liverpool’s chances of landing the forward, according to reports.

It had always seemed unlikely that Liverpool could compete with Real Madrid because of their tight control of their finances – but rumours that Mohamed Salah could move to Saudi Arabia in the summer for at least £150m had raised hopes that the Reds could compete for Mbappe.

The Frenchman is out of contract in the summer after running down his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, who have reportedly offered him €100m per season to stay in the French capital.

But now French newspaper Le Parisien insist Mbappe has ‘chosen’ to join Real Madrid over Liverpool and will soon announce his intention to leave PSG in the summer.

It is understood that a €100m signing-on fee will compensate for his drop in basic salary at Real Madrid, while they have reached a compromise that will see Mbappe a 60/40 split of image rights in his favour.

BAYERN MUNICH STAY SANE

Leroy Sane is set to turn down interest from Barcelona, Liverpool and Chelsea to sign a new deal at Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The Germany international is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and he has been attracting interest from all over Europe ahead of the summer.

Sane has eight goals and 11 assists in 20 Bundesliga appearances this season with the 28-year-old one of the best wingers in world football.

And now Spanish publication Sport claims that Sane has ‘decided not to’ join Barcelona and ‘could renew with Bayern’ instead.

A recent change of agent ‘could be decisive in advancing the negotiations for the footballer’s continuity’ at Bayern Munich after Sane has ‘grown tired’ of waiting for Barcelona to take ‘any further steps forward’.

Premier League sides Liverpool and Chelsea ‘had also made moves in recent months’ but it now appears that the 28-year-old will continue to be a key part of Thomas Tuchel’s side in the future.

ARSENAL TO SELL UP

Premier League side Arsenal are set to sell Albert Sambi Lokonga in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has been on loan at fellow Premier League side Luton Town this season with the Belgian featuring 11 times in all competitions and creating two assists for his team-mates.

Lokonga joined Luton on a season-long loan deal in September after failing to force his way into Mikel Arteta’s plans at the Emirates Stadium.

And Football Insider now claims that Arsenal are ‘prepared to part ways’ with Lokonga ‘regardless of his performances’ for Luton over the rest of the season.

Lokonga ‘has no future’ in north London and the Gunners are ‘ready to look for suitors in the summer’ with the midfielder only making 39 appearances for Arsenal since joining from Anderlecht in 2021.

