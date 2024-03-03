‘Two outsiders’ have reportedly emerged in the race to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool have two doubts about top target Xabi Alonso.

LIVERPOOL ‘MOVE’ FOR AMORIM

Former Reds midfielder Alonso quickly emerged as the favourite to be the next Liverpool manager after Jurgen Klopp announced at the end of January that he would be leaving the Premier League giants in the summer.

Alonso is currently battling for a treble with Bayer Leverkusen but it was claimed earlier this week that the Bundesliga leaders have ‘promised’ that he will be allowed to leave in the summer if a suitable offer arrives.

It is not all good news for Liverpool, though. This is because Bayern Munich are hoping to beat them to appoint Alonso in the summer. It has already been announced that the ex-Chelsea boss will depart in the summer, but Fabrizio Romano revealed on Sunday morning that he will be in ‘immediate danger’ if Lazio knock them out of the Champions League in midweek.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool’s two doubts about Alonso relate to him being ‘wanted’ by Bayern Munich and ‘Bayer Leverkusen hope to keep hold of the Spaniard for at least another season as the Bundesliga leaders continue their three-pronged pursuit of silverware’.

Alonso is still the ‘clear favourite’ to replace Klopp, but the competition for his services has reportedly tempted them to ‘move’ for Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim.

The 39-year-old has also been linked with Man Utd in recent months but Liverpool are said to be ‘increasingly impressed’ by him.

Liverpool representatives were said to be in Portugal ‘to watch Amorim’s side defeat Benfica 2-1 in the first leg of the Taca da Liga semi-finals’ on Thursday and they are going to ‘carry out further due diligence and they are expected to interview him’.

It is also noted in the report that Roberto De Zerbi is ‘of particular interest’ but Brighton ‘hope to tie down the Italian to a new contract in the coming months with Barcelona also thought to be admirers of his work’.

MAN UTD ‘KEEP TABS’ ON DEFENDER

With Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne purring and Man Utd hardly setting the world alight, Erik ten Hag’s side could be on the end of a damaging defeat against Man City on Sunday.

Ten Hag’s team have endured a difficult season in 2023/24 but their constant injury issues have not helped them. Most of the Dutchman’s headaches have come at left-back. Luke Shaw is currently out of action, while Tyrell Malacia is yet to play this campaign as a result of a knee injury.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s new recruitment team are expected to pursue defenders in the summer and according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via The Sun), Man Utd are ‘keeping tabs on Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez ahead of the summer transfer window’.

It is noted that Jose Mourinho ‘tried to land him’ when he was Man Utd boss in 2017 when the defender was a teenager with Real Madrid but his recent performances for shock La Liga title contenders Girona saw Ten Hag ‘send a scout to closely observe the youngster in January’.

It is noted that Real Madrid can re-sign Gutierrez for just £7m but they are unlikely to bring him back as they target Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. As for Man Utd, it is claimed that they would have to pay around £30m to sign the 22-year-old this summer.

ZAHA BACK TO PREMIER LEAGUE?

Further down the Premier League table, a few sides are understood to be interested in bringing Wilfried Zaha back to the Premier League.

The Crystal Palace legend joined Galatasaray on a free transfer last summer and scored in their 3-2 win at Old Trafford against Man Utd in the Champions League group stages.

The 31-year-old has ten goals and five assists for the Turkish Super Lig title challengers but he is already being linked with a return to the Premier League.

Journalist Ekrem Konur believes Fulham, Everton, West Ham and Wolves are ‘monitoring his situation’ ahead of the summer.