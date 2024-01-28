Gossip: Liverpool target ‘favours’ Man Utd transfer; Arsenal, Chelsea learn Osimhen’s ‘chosen club’

Liverpool-linked Michael Olise would reportedly ‘favour’ a move to Manchester United, while Victor Osimhen’s “chosen club” has been revealed.

OLISE ‘FAVOURS’ RED DEVILS

After Chelsea came close to landing Olise last summer, the Crystal Palace star penned a new contract which is understood to include a release clause worth around £60m.

This price tag will not put off Big Six clubs, who are circling in an attempt to sign the Frenchman in the summer. This comes amid his stunning form for Palace since returning from injury as he has grabbed five goals and an assist in his nine appearances this season.

Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing Olise but it was reported earlier this month that the signing of the midfielder is one of the ‘priorities’ for new Manchester United stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

In a boost to the Red Devils, Football London claim Olise ‘would favour’ a move to Man Utd over Premier League rivals Chelsea as ‘both clubs keep a close eye’ on the Palace standout.

Olise previously had a spell with Chelsea but he has ‘always been an avid Man Utd supporter’ and Erik ten Hag’s side are ‘interested’ in signing him in the summer, with him ‘widely expected to leave’.

OSIMHEN’S “CHOSEN CLUB”

Jurgen Klopp’s exit revelation has meant that the significant update on Osimhen’s future has somewhat gone under the radar.

Earlier this week, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed that the Nigeria international will leave the Serie A champions in the summer to join “Real Madrid, PSG or an English club”.

This announcement will have excited Arsenal and Chelsea as they are in the market for a new striker. Osimhen – who has 11 goal involvements in 18 appearances this season – would be a brilliant signing.

Real Madrid have recently joined the race to sign Osimhen as they pursue potential alternatives to Kylian Mbappe but according to Sacha Tavolieri, they are set to miss out on the Napoli star.

He claims Chelsea are the “chosen club” for Osimhen, who is seemingly bound for the Premier League. Having spent over £1bn on transfers since Todd Boehly’s takeover was completed, the Blues have done some good (and pretty poor) business over the past 18 months but it is evident that they need to sign a world-class striker if they are to move to the next level and the Napoli standout would be the perfect addition.

ARSENAL ‘SUPER OFFER’ FOR MITOMA

Brighton have mastered the art of selling prized assets for a profit. After Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister were sold for big fees in the summer, Kaoru Mitoma could be next in line for a big move elsewhere.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form for Brighton this season as he has grabbed three goals and six assists in his 26 appearances across all competitions.

Man Utd and Manchester City have both been linked with Mitoma in recent months but Arsenal are reportedly also in the race to land the winger.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claim Arsenal are ‘preparing a super offer’ for Mitoma as they are ‘ahead of’ Man Utd and City in the running to sign the Brighton star.

This transfer has reportedly been ‘ordered’ by Mikel Arteta and Mitoma is a ‘coveted target’ for Arsenal, who are said to be the current frontrunners in the battle to sign him.