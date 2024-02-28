Bayern Munich standout Harry Kane is reportedly ‘open’ to a ‘shock’ summer move as Tottenham Hotspur fight Newcastle United for a £34m striker.

KANE ‘OPEN’ TO ‘RETURN’

The England international moved to Bayern Munich to boost his chances of winning team trophies but the former Tottenham man must be cursed as the German giants look set to miss out on the Bundesliga title this season for the first time since 2011/12.

Kane‘s brace in Bayern’s 2-1 win over RB Leipzig took his goal tally for the season to 31 in 31 games across all competitions but his side are eight points adrift of Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and they are at risk of early elimination from the Champions League as they trail Lazio on aggregate.

It has already been confirmed that head coach Thomas Tuchel will be leaving Bayern Munich in the summer and it has been suggested that Kane could follow him in exiting the club. Chelsea and Man Utd are in the market for a new striker and they have been linked with moves for the forward in recent days.

And Tottenham News claim Kane would be ‘open to a shock Spurs return and moving back to the Premier League this summer’.

READ MORE: What next for Harry Kane? Five possible next destinations for the goal-laden Bayern FLOP



NEWCASTLE, SPURS EYE 15-GOAL STRIKER

Tottenham have not missed Kane as much as most onlookers expected them to as Ange Postecoglou’s side have been one of this season’s surprise packages.

Spurs did not sign a natural replacement for Kane last summer but Richarlison has stepped up in the Englishman’s absence to score ten Premier League goals in his 22 outings.

Despite this, the London outfit are still being linked with several potential striker signings ahead of the summer. As much as they would love to re-sign Kane, this feels pretty unlikely at this stage given that you’d expect Bayern Munich to at least ask for £86m (the initial fee paid to Spurs last year) to let the striker go.

Instead, according to German outlet BILD, Spurs have their eye on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.

The 25-year-old Egypt international has shone for the Bundesliga outfit this term as he’s grabbed 15 goals and five assists in his 30 appearances across all competitions.

The in-form attacker is under contract until 2027 but Frankfurt’s ‘biggest concern’ is Premier League clubs ‘getting serious’ with their interest in Marmoush ‘as early as this summer’.

Tottenham and Newcastle ‘have him on their list and other clubs could follow’. It is noted that it is Marmoush’s ‘big dream’ to play in the Premier League and Frankfurt wants ‘around 30 (£25m) to 40 million euros (£34m)’ to let him leave.

READ MORE: Dubravka keeps Howe in a job as Newcastle dodge nadir with lucky FA Cup escape at Blackburn



GREALISH STUCK AT THE ETIHAD

Man City are *once again* purring at the right time and they battered Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in the FA Cup on Tuesday night. Arsenal and Liverpool would have not liked what they saw from Pep Guardiola’s side as Erling Haaland (five goals) and Kevin De Bruyne stole the show.

Having been out of the team for much of this season, Jack Grealish was given a chance to impress against Luton following pre-match criticism from Guardiola but the 28-year-old was forced off before the interval with a groin injury.

Injuries and the performances of summer signing Jeremy Doku have limited Grealish to just 14 Premier League appearances this season.

Despite this, Fabrizio Romano indicated via his substack on Wednesday morning that City are currently ‘not planning anything about him among their outgoings for the summer’.