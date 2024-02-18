Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is reportedly on a four-man shortlist of Kylian Mbappe replacements, while Manchester City have been given a ‘huge Erling Haaland boost’.

RASHFORD TO REPLACE MBAPPE?

The Englishman has not had the best of seasons after he shone last term and talk over a move away from Man Utd is intensifying ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Rashford was linked with a shock move to Arsenal towards the end of the January window but PSG have been long-term admirers of the attacker.

PSG tried and failed to sign him before the 2022/23 campaign but he is reportedly back on their radar as they monitor replacements for Mbappe, who is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.

A report from The Times claims PSG ‘will have around £171m (Mbappe’s yearly wages) to spend on a rebuild’. Rashford is on their ‘shortlist’ but ‘a summer move would be dependent on the club’s new minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, sanctioning the sale of United’s highest-profile home-grown asset’.

Journalist Ben Jacobs took to Twitter on Saturday night to confirm that ‘Rashford is one name under consideration by PSG’ but they will ‘only move if they get an early and clear message he wants to leave Man Utd‘.

This comes as PSG believe Rashford previously used the Ligue Un giants as ‘leverage’ to secure himself a better contract at Man Utd.

Despite this, PSG ‘still appreciate’ Rashford but Victor Osimhen, Rafael Leao and Benjamin Sesko are also on their radar.

HAALAND ‘HUGE BOOST’

While Man Utd may be negatively impacted by Mbappe leaving PSG, his imminent exit has reportedly given Man City a ‘huge boost’.

This – according to The Mirror – is because Haaland is not keen to play alongside Mbappe for Real Madrid as they ‘regard each other as rivals for the Ballon d’Or and believe their chances of being recognised as the best player in the world will take a hit if they share the same dressing room’.

This is despite claims that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ‘will sign Mbappe this summer and then make a move for Haaland in 2025 when the release clause in his City contract drops to £150million for interested clubs from abroad’.

It is also noted that Man City are ‘trying to secure the goal machine to a new deal that will keep him at the Etihad until 2029 and want to renegotiate the buy-out clause that will kick in at £171million this summer’.

To do this, they are ‘ready to hike Haaland’s basic salary even further but do not want to break a pay structure which sees their players rewarded for success’.

It is suggested that Haaland’s future is dependent on Pep Guardiola, as he ‘wants to know about the manager’s future plans before committing himself’. The City boss is due to be out of contract next year but ‘the prospect of leading them into the expanded Club World Cup in the United States in the summer of 2025 is also a tantalising prospect’.

NEWCASTLE, VILLA ‘LEAD’ SMITH ROWE RACE

Emile Smith Rowe has been left behind as Arsenal have vastly improved under Mikel Arteta in recent seasons. He was earmarked as a star for the future after impressing during the 2021/22 campaign but injuries have contributed to him slipping down the pecking order.

The Englishman has been limited to just two Premier League stats this season and he has been heavily linked with a move away from the Gunners in recent transfer windows.

A switch to Aston Villa feels like a pretty natural fit as he would be able to reunite with ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery, but Newcastle also want to sign him.

Football Insider claim the two Premier League clubs are ‘leading the race’ to sign him this summer and ‘could approach’ Arsenal if he is ‘made available’ later this year.

It is indicated that Arsenal are ‘weighing up a possible sale’ and will have a ‘huge decision’ to make at the end of this season.