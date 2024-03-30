Real Madrid are reportedly ‘monitoring’ Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold and the European giants are targeting the same goalkeeper as Manchester United.

TAA TO REAL MADRID?

Liverpool have been dealt a blow by club legend Xabi Alonso, who has announced that he will stick with Bayer Leverkusen for another season.

Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes now need to consider alternatives, while they may face a fight to keep Alexander-Arnold.

The England international – like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk – is out of contract in 2025 so his long-term future is in doubt heading into the summer and 90min claim Real Madrid are ‘monitoring’ his situation.

Real Madrid are said to have ‘stepped up their interest’ in the right-back, who ‘could be available for a bargain fee if talks with Liverpool break down’.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are understood to view Alexander-Arnold as an alternative to Reece James as the Chelsea defender is not a ‘realistic target’. It is noted that ‘an offer in excess of £100m would likely be rejected without hesitation’ and he has ‘never entertained a move away’.

A move for Alexnader-Arnold is also unlikely at this stage, though. 90min suggests Liverpool ‘retain full control over the situation’ and he is ‘happy’ at Anfield.

ONANA ‘ALTERNATIVE’

Man Utd paid around £47m to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan last summer. David De Gea’s successor struggled at the start of this season but he has gradually improved as this campaign has progressed.

Despite this, the Red Devils are still being linked with potential ‘alternatives’ to Onana, with Spanish outlet Fichajes claiming that they will ‘fight’ Real Madrid for OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka.

The 24-year-old – who had a spell at Chelsea during his youth career – has impressed for Nice since joining them from Paris Saint-Germain permanently in 2022.

The Poland international’s performances are said to have caught the attention of clubs around Europe, with Man Utd and Real Madrid picked out as ‘possible contenders to sign’ him in the summer.

Man Utd has reportedly deemed Bulka as an ‘alternative’ to Onana, while Real Madrid are in the market for a goalkeeper to replace Thibaut Courtois, who has been injured for much of this season.

PREM DUO EYE LEEDS STANDOUT

Dutchman Crysencio Summerville has been one of the star performers in the Championship this season and he scored his 16th goal of the season on Friday night as Leeds United were held to a 2-2 by Watford.



Leeds are at risk of losing Summerville in the summer. He has been linked with Premier League clubs throughout this campaign and according to Football Insider, Aston Villa and Brighton are ‘very keen’ on signing him ahead of next season.

The two clubs are ‘eager to bolster their frontline’ and have ‘shortlisted’ Summerville after they considered signing him during the recent January transfer window.

Villa and Brighton have ‘revived their interest’ in Summerville and ‘could submit offers in the off-season’. He is under contract until 2026 so Leeds are ‘under no pressure to sell’, but ‘failure to escape the Championship would put the futures of their best stars at risk’.