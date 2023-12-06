Gossip: Man Utd to be ‘offered’ €35m Liverpool-linked Sancho replacement; Double Bayern PL blow?

Borussia Dortmund are ready to ‘offer’ Manchester United a replacement for Jadon Sancho, while Premier League clubs may beat Bayern Munich to two targets…

RED DEVILS ‘OFFERED’ SANCHO SOLUTION

Sancho is continuing to cause Erik ten Hag issues as the Dutchman’s treatment of the winger has reportedly contributed to the ongoing dressing room revolt at Old Trafford.

Sancho’s Man Utd career – unless Ten Hag is sacked before January – will come to an end next month amid reports linking him with the Saudi Pro League and a return to Borussia Dortmund.

A loan exit is perhaps most likely given the obscene wages he is on at Old Trafford and following his exit, United may look to sign a new winger in January. Yet given how poorly Marcus Rashford and Co. are performing, Ten Hag could probably do with signing a wide man regardless of whether Sancho leaves or not.

Bundesliga outfit Dortmund – according to Football Transfers – are willing to give them a helping hand. They claim Donyell Malen ‘will be offered’ to Man Utd if they let Sancho leave.

The former PSV Eindhoven attacker has supposedly signed for the same agency that facilitated Ten Hag’s move to Man Utd in 2022 and Dortmund are ‘open to offers’ while they retain ‘tentative interest’ in Sancho.

Perhaps a swap deal could be best for both parties but Malen – who is valued at €35m by transfermarkt – has also been linked with Liverpool of late.

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS ‘CIRCLE’ FOR PAHLINHA

After being one of the Premier League’s signings of the season in 2022/23, Pahlinha was on the brink of securing a dream move to Bayern Munich on deadline day but this proposed £60m transfer fell through after Fulham were unable to land a suitable replacement.

Pahlinha has admirably got his head down at the start of this season and kicked on. Bayern (and others) continuing their interest ahead of January will have softened his summer transfer blow, with The Telegraph claiming Fulham are ‘in a battle to keep’ the midfielder.

The 28-year-old ‘remains a target’ for Bayern Munich, but ‘at least two Premier League clubs are also showing interest in the Portugal international’ despite him signing a new contract in September.

Pahlinha recently suggested that the Premier League is the “best league for him” and while The Telegraph do not name the interested clubs in question, other outlets have mooted Arsenal and Liverpool as potential destinations.

LIVERPOOL, CITY ‘DETERMINED’ TO LAND WIRTZ

While Bayern Munich may miss out on one of their top targets to a Premier League club, a team from English shores could also beat them in the race to land Bayer Leverkusen sensation Florian Wirtz.

Having grabbed six goals and ten assists in 19 outings this term, the 20-year-old – according to 90min – has attracted interest from Liverpool and Manchester City, who ‘remain determined’ to sign the in-form attacker.

Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen are said to have ‘ruled out’ selling key players in January as they push for the Bundesliga title, but ‘a transfer is more likely to come in 2025, with a preference to stay in Germany making domestic suitors Bayern Munich an obvious destination’.

Liverpool and City are not making life easy for Bayern, though. The Premier League sides are ‘not prepared to throw in the towel for Wirtz’ as they ‘remain huge admirers of the young attacker and intend to fight the German giants all the way’.