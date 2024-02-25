Gossip: Man Utd line up ‘shock bargain transfer’ for Luton star; Varane, Casemiro back to Real Madrid?

Man Utd are eyeing a shock summer move for a Luton Town player, while Real Madrid could look to re-sign Casemiro and Raphael Varane…

RED DEVILS WANT REINVIGORATED LUTON STAR

Man Utd are preparing a shock move for Luton Town midfielder Ross Barkley this summer, according to reports.

After leaving the Premier League in 2022 to spend a season at French side Nice, Luton took a chance on the 30-year-old at the beginning of this season as they looked to make themselves competitive in the Premier League.

Barkley has repaid them with three goals and three assists in 20 Premier League appearances, as well as putting in a number of commanding performances.

And now The Sun claims that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his ‘new regime are lining up a shock move’ for Barkley in the summer as they eye a ‘bargain transfer’.

Ratcliffe had Barkley at his other club Nice and is a ‘big fan’ of the Englishman’s and his form has ‘put him on the wanted list at Old Trafford’.

The former Everton and Chelsea midfielder ‘could leave Luton if they go down’ and ‘despite his contract being complex there may be a way of signing him for a low fee’.

DOUBLE DISCARD

Man Utd are prepared to allow both Casemiro and Raphael Varane leave Old Trafford in the summer, according to reports.

The signing of Varane was expected to help take the Red Devils to the next level when he signed in 2021 with Cristiano Ronaldo also returning to Manchester.

However, the French World Cup winner did not have the expected impact and has struggled for form and fitness for large chunks of his time at the Premier League club.

The signing of Casemiro in the summer of 2022 was met by many raised eyebrows because of the huge £70m fee the Red Devils paid Real Madrid for a player approaching 30 at the time.

Casemiro had a good first campaign at Man Utd, helping them win the League Cup and securing a top-four finish in the Premier League – but the Brazilian has been in poor form this season or unavailable.

And now they ‘could leave’ Old Trafford with Spanish website Fichajes insisting that Real Madrid are ‘closely monitoring the situation’ as they weigh up a potential move to bring the duo back to the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti and president Florentino Perez have ‘begun an exhaustive analysis of the situation’ with both the players having ‘a successful history at the club and could be valuable assets to strengthen key areas of the team’.

Man Utd are ‘interested in selling players like Casemiro and Varane’ as they know they could have to sell to help fund incomings in the summer transfer window.

AND THE REST…

Manchester City have placed a £100m price tag on midfielder Kevin de Bruyne after interest from Saudi Arabia…Tottenham held talks with Chelsea about Conor Gallagher in January and Spurs plan to make another move for the 24-year-old in the summer…Barcelona sporting director Deco says the club intend to keep Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo despite both being linked with moves…Leeds United would be keen to bring Kalvin Phillips back to the club if they are promoted to the Premier League…Arsenal, Man Utd and Tottenham are set to compete for Fenerbahce midfielder Sebastian Szymanski in the summer, with AC Milan and Inter Milan also interested.

