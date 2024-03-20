Cole Palmer and Jack Grealish could be on the move this summer, while Manchester United are ‘interested’ in a potential Jadon Sancho replacement.

PALMER ‘WANTED’ BY BIG-SIX RIVALS

Recent results suggest Chelsea could be on for a strong end to the season and this is likely required if Mauricio Pochettino is going to keep his job heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

Palmer has been one of Chelsea’s bright sparks this season as the £42.5m winger has been among the signings of the season in the Premier League.

While many of Chelsea’s youngsters have struggled to adapt to life at Stamford Bridge, Palmer has settled in instantly and has 19 goal involvements in his 23 Premier League appearances.

The 21-year-old is on track to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s European Championships and according to Football Insider, he is on the radar of Chelsea’s rivals.

‘Premier League top-six and elite European clubs are keeping tabs on Palmer’s situation’ as they will presumably be looking to take advantage of Chelsea’s worrying Financial Fair Play situation to tempt them into a sale.

Chelsea supporters should not worry too much, though. It is said that the Premier League giants have ‘no immediate concerns’ about losing Palmer, who is ‘happy’ at Stamford Bridge and ‘expected’ to pen a new contract.

CITY ‘COULD SELL’ GREALISH AMID CONCERN

While Palmer has flourished away from the Etihad, Grealish has been enduring a rough season after starring for Man City last term as they won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

The summer signing of Jeremy Doku has seen Grealish slip down the pecking order and the Englishman has failed to make a significant impact when he’s been given an opportunity by Pep Guardiola.

Grealish – who has been out of action in recent weeks with a groin injury – is facing an uncertain future at the Etihad. According to a report from HITC, Man City are ‘planning to enhance their squad in the summer’ and ‘could sell’ the 28-year-old.

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is mentioned as a potential target for Man City as they are ‘concerned’ with Grealish’s ‘lack of progress in the last 12 months’.

MAN UTD ‘INTERESTED’ IN BAYERN WINGER

It is expected to be a big summer for Man Utd as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co. make significant changes ahead of next season.

Erik ten Hag’s future remains in the balance and it also remains to be seen what will be done with Sancho, who has been on loan in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund since January.

It has consistently been reported that it will be difficult for Dortmund to facilitate a permanent move in the summer so a compromise is likely required to make a deal possible.

Sancho’s preference is likely to stay in Germany as he has been in good form for the Bundesliga outfit. He got on the scoresheet in Dortmund’s Champions League round of 16 second leg against PSV Eindhoven to help his side reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

With Man Utd short of options in wide areas, they are likely to pursue a new winger if Sancho leaves and Spanish outlet Fichajes believe they are ‘interested’ in Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry, who previously had an unsuccessful stint in the Premier League with Arsenal.

The Red Devils are said to be among ‘many teams’ chasing Gnabry with ‘rumours intensifying’ amid his ‘lack of minutes’ under head coach Thomas Tuchel.

It is said that Gnabry ‘could be a solution to fill the potential vacancy left by Sancho’ as ‘everything indicates he will continue with Dortmund’.