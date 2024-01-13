Gossip: £100m Newcastle star’s Barcelona ‘ambition’ revealed; Euro giants eye Henderson loan

Newcastle United could sell one of their biggest names to help balance the books, while Jordan Henderson has been linked with another European giant.

TOON PONDER BIG SALE

Newcastle have spent their Saudi riches pretty wisely. Bruno Guimaraes was the first big-money addition and he has arguably been their most successful signing under PIF’s ownership. Kieran Trippier, Alexander Isak and Sven Botman are other success stories, but Bruno is a big favourite on Tyneside.

Magpies chief executive Darren Eales admitted earlier this week that the club could sell one of those big names as a way to combat FFP, which has sent some media outlets into overdrive.

Guimaraes is a name who has been involved in many a transfer rumour over the last year or so, and Eales’ comments have led to a report from Football Transfers, which states that Newcastle will listen to offers for the Brazilian, who reportedly has a £100million release clause in his new contract.

The report says the Geordies will allow Bruno to leave for less than his release clause in the summer, with Real Madrid and Barcelona keen. The player’s ‘ultimate ambition’ is a move to the Nou Camp and Newcastle are only open to letting the player leave if it is to one of the La Liga giants.

It is claimed they will not listen to offers from Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea, who will have to pay the release clause.

Interestingly, Botman and Isak are ‘unsellable’, but Guimaraes is not.

JUVE KEEN ON HENDO

Saudi Arabia is a little hotter than he expected, so Jordan Henderson wants out six months after leaving Liverpool in rather controversial circumstances.

Chelsea will buy anyone who’s up for it and Newcastle United are desperate for a holding midfielder, so the England international has naturally been linked with both teams. Ajax are a wildcard in all of this, though. They are a massive club and Henderson would be out of the spotlight. He is surely considering it.

A new option is Italian giants Juventus. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Old Lady have held discussions with Henderson’s camp over a possible loan agreement. The 33-year-old’s preference is an 18-month loan, Di Marzio reckons.

Even if it is a loan deal, Juve might need to sell to bring Henderson in. Everton flop Moise Kean is a name brought up.

Max Allegri also has interest in Atalanta midfielder Emerson, but that is one to watch at the end of the season.

OLE BACK IN BUSINESS?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United in November 2021, but he could be close to a long-awaited return to management.

According to Footbollskanalen, he has met with the Swedish football federation (SvFF) about the national team job, though they are believed to be taking their time over an appointment.

They also spoke to fellow Scandinavian and Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson. This was mere ‘contact’, while the SvFF ‘met’ Solskjaer.

Media in Sweden have only been linking Swedish names with the role but it does not have to be a Swede or someone with plenty of experience managing in the country who will take on the role.

Solskjaer is being considered and the ex-United manager ‘was interested in meeting’, although it is unclear whether or not he is still keen on taking on the job as the meeting happened last month.

The SvFF know they can’t pay Solskjaer the same he was being paid at Old Trafford, nor the same as he would earn at clubs he has been linked with, such as Besiktas.