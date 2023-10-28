Gossip: Newcastle are ‘surprise suitor’ for ex-Man Utd star; Spurs, Arsenal must pay £87m for striker

Newcastle United have reportedly emerged as a ‘surprise suitor’ for ex-Manchester United star Fred, while Tottenham need to pay £87m to sign a 15-goal striker…

FRED RETURN

Sandro Tonali is out for the remainder of this season after negotiating a plea bargain over his betting offences so Newcastle United are turning their attention to potential replacements.

Due to Newcastle’s FFP issues, a loan signing is likely to be pursued and they are being heavily linked with Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips.

But according to Turkish outlet FotoMac, they also have their eye on former Man Utd midfielder Fred. It’s only been two months since the Brazil international left the Premier League to join Fenerbahce but he could be in line for a shift return.

Newcastle are described as a ‘surprise suitor’ for Fred and they will ‘knock on the door’ ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window, with it apparently certain that they ‘will make an offer in January’.

If this happens, let’s hope they also sign Scott McTominay as well so we can be treated to a wholesome McFred reunion on Tyneside.

READ MORE: Man Utd form dip ranking features 2) Casemiro as Garnacho makes top five



GIMENEZ ASKING PRICE

Tottenham decided against signing a replacement for Harry Kane during the summer transfer window after he completed his move to Bayern Munich. This bold move was scrutinised at the time but they are faring pretty well without the England international.

Spurs are in dreamland at the moment with Ange Postecoglou masterminding their stellar start to the season. They are likely to strengthen further in January and Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez has emerged as a potential target.

The 22-year-old has been lauded following his rapid emergence at Feyenoord, with him scoring 15 goals in just 11 games this season.

He netted a brace in his Champions League debut in midweek and according to 90min, he has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs.

Feyenoord are said to have ‘set a lofty asking price’ for their prized asset, with Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid all ‘interested’.

The Dutch champions are ‘confident’ Gimenez ‘will not leave’ in January as ‘interested clubs will have to stump up an Eredivisie-record sum – which currently stands at the £87m (€100m) fee paid by Manchester United for Antony’ – to sign him.

LUIZ TO ARSENAL OFF… FOR NOW

Arsenal are understood to be long-term admirers of Douglas Luiz and they have been consistently linked with him in recent years.

Luiz penned a new long-term contract after Arsenal had a couple of bids rejected by Aston Villa during last year’s summer transfer window but he is back on Mikel Arteta’s radar.

This is hardly a surprise because Luiz has been in stunning form at the start of this season as Unai Emery’s side have emerged as a shock top-four candidate.

Football Insider expects Arsenal to ‘continue keeping tabs’ on the five-goal midfielder but they are ‘unlikely’ to make a bid in January with Villa ‘unwilling to lose him’.

Villa are ‘under no pressure to sell’ but a summer bid from Arsenal is considered more likely as they ‘need to raise funds through the sales of either Jorginho or Thomas Partey before launching a move for the ex-Man City star’.

READ MORE: Big Weekend… Manchester United v Manchester City, Liverpool’s left-back, Iraola, West Ham

