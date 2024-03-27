Joao Gomes and Bremer have both been linked with Man Utd.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is hoping to bring two Brazil internationals to Manchester United, while Arsenal contemplate a summer bid for Ousmane Diomande.

JOAGO BONITO

Ratcliffe is preparing for a huge summer at Old Trafford and if financial rules allow it, the Red Devils’ starting XI when the 2024/25 season kicks off will be very different.

One player strongly linked with Manchester United recently is Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, who made his Brazil debut against England on Saturday. Italian outlet Calciomercato has bits on the club’s interest in Gomes and Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer.

It is claimed that there is plenty of interest in Bremer but it is United ‘in particular’ who are eyeing a summer move and Ratcliffe ‘has no problem paying’ the player’s €58million (£49.7million) release clause.

Also in United’s ‘sights’ is Gomes, who has been eyed as the ideal replacement for aging midfielder Casemiro. The Red Devils believe the Wolves midfielder is worth €40m (£34.2m) but Gary O’Neil’s side are expected to ask for ‘a slightly higher price’.

For £84m, United and Ratcliffe could do a lot worse.

DIOMANDE IN THE ROUGH

Switching to Arsenal and their summer plans, it looks like Mikel Arteta is eager to bring in a new central defender and amidst his long-standing interest in Sporting and Ivory Coast star Ousmane Diomande, there is a report from the Sun that claims the Gunners are ‘mulling over a summer bid’.

At the age of 20, Diomande has caught the eye of several European giants, with Chelsea also believed to be keen.

The report in question states that Arsenal have been actively watching Sporting matches this season to monitor striker Viktor Gyokeres, however, Diomande has ‘stood out’ and the Gunners are now ‘considering their options’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

It is believed that player sales will have a big effect on Arsenal’s summer plans, especially with Arteta prioritising the signing of a striker. Diomande has a release clause worth ‘around £68.6m’ but the report states that Sporting could be lured into accepting a £50m bid including ‘significant contractual add-ons’.

ARAUJO, BAYERN RUMOURS PERSIST

Ronald Araujo has found himself linked with Bayern Munich for a while now and while Barcelona president Joan Laporta is publicly adamant that he will not sell important players to raise funds, every Tom, Dick and Harry knows that he will if the price is right.

Spanish outlet Marca has a fresh report on Bayern’s interest in Uruguayan defender Araujo, claiming that Barcelona are confident he will sign a new contract at the Nou Camp.

Barca feel that the German giants are ready to make a big effort to land Araujo this summer and are ‘willing to pay €100m’, which would be a world-record fee for a defender.

Instead of cashing in, the Blaugrana have offered the 25-year-old a new five-year contract and are now waiting to find out how committed Araujo is.

