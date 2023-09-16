Sancho to accept Man Utd exit with shock PL side ‘identified’ as next club; City ‘all out’ for Barca starlet

Jadon Sancho is ‘open’ to leaving Manchester United amid interest from a Premier League club, while Manchester City ‘went all out’ for Lamine Yamal.

SANCHO TO BE SAVED BY FORMER MANAGER?

The winger is training on his own after he accused Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag of making him a “scapegoat”. This fallout came after the English summer transfer window closed so his potential exit is now being held off until January.

Ten Hag is short of options on the flanks but the stubborn Dutchman is unlikely to budge so Sancho – according to Manchester Evening News – is ‘open’ to leaving the Red Devils in January.

It is indicated that ‘sources close to the winger believe it may be in Sancho’s best interests to move elsewhere’.

Sancho is ‘reluctant to move to Saudi Arabia’ (fair play) but Nottingham Forest and Borussia Dortmund have been ‘identified as possible options’.

Links to Dortmund are hardly surprising but reported interest from Forest is eye-catching. They are said to be in the frame as this move would allow Sancho to reunite with Steve Cooper, who managed him at Under-17 level for England.

READ MORE: What’s the endgame for sorry-not-sorry Jadon Sancho in Manchester United stand-off?

MAN CITY ‘WENT ALL OUT’ FOR BARCA STARLET

Barcelona have endured serious financial difficulties in recent years but they are being pulled up from the sh*t by their world-class youth set-up. 16-year-old Lamal is the latest teenager to make an impact in their first-team.

The young winger has already started three La Liga games this season and he made his senior debut for Spain during the international break.

Before his breakthrough for Barcelona, Spanish outlet Sport are reporting that Man City ‘tried to sign’ him during the summer transfer window.

Lamal has been on the radar of ‘many clubs’ but Pep Guardiola’s side ‘went all out’ for the youngster, who is now set to extend his Barcelona contract until 2026.

BAYERN ‘PLOT NEW MOVE’ FOR CHELSEA DEFENDER

Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel attempted to lure several Premier League players to the Bundesliga this summer. He’ll be delighted that he signed Harry Kane, but they were also linked with Joao Pahlinha, Kyle Walker, Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah.

They were in for Pahlinha and Chalobah on deadline day but these deals ended up falling through.

Fulham have astutely tempted Pahlinha to sign a new contract so Bayern will have to pay big money to land him in January and Football Insider are reporting that the German giants are planning to go back in for Chalobah.

Tuchel is said to be a ‘big admirer’ of Chalobah after they worked together at Chelsea and Bayern ‘could revisit a move’ for the Blues defender during the winter transfer window.

READ MORE: Manchester United and Chelsea stink the place out in the latest Premier League mood rankings

