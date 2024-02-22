Liverpool may have made their first approach for Xabi Alonso but the Bayer Leverkusen coach is said to be leaning towards taking over from Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich…

BAYERN LEAD LIVERPOOL IN ALONSO RACE

Bayern Munich’s imminent vacancy seems to have hastened Liverpool’s pursuit of Xabi Alonso. Apparently, the Reds have made a ‘first approach’ for the Bayer Leverkusen coach, which feels rather belated given how long they have known about Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the end of the season.

Bayern, though, are a problem for Liverpool. Sky Germany reckons Alonso is more inclined to stay in Germany and take over from Thomas Tuchel in the summer. Assuming the current Bayern boss clings on until then. There are good reasons for Alonso choosing a return to Bavaria over Merseyside. Here are five for a start.

Zinedine Zidane has also been linked with the Bayern job and the Guardian says the ex-Real Madrid boss would be willing to return to management after almost three years away.

One manager who won’t replace Tuchel is Klopp himself. His agent has reiterated that the Liverpool boss will take some time off when he walks away from Anfield at the end of the season.

CHELSEA EYE LEVERKUSEN FORWARD

Leverkusen are facing not only the loss of their coach but also a potential exodus of their star players as the vultures circle the Bundesliga leaders.

Victor Boniface has been one of the reasons behind their charge past Bayern to the summit in Germany and Bild claims Chelsea are prioritising a summer swoop for the Nigeria forward.

Boniface’s record was better than a goal contribution per game – 16 goals and 8 assists in 23 matches – in all competitions prior to a groin injury sustained last month that kept him sidelined throughout AFCON.

HAMMERS TO SWOOP FOR SOLANKE

West Ham have been linked with Boniface but, instead, they simply decided not to sign a striker in January and settle for making Kalvin Phillips their highest-earner. Which appears a mistake on both counts.

The Hammers will wait for the summer before moving for a centre-forward and The Telegraph reckons Dominic Solanke is the man they want.

Ex-Liverpool and England striker Solanke has scored 14 goals for Bournemouth this season. The 26-year-old would also serve to bolster the Irons’ homegrown quota as well as boost their attacking ranks. Newcastle were also interested in Solanke but the Magpies were not in a position to move for Eddie Howe’s former striker during the winter window.

Read next: Jurgen Klopp has saved best for last at Liverpool like Sir Alex’s last hurrahs

