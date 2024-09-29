Grab the popcorn – Jose Mourinho has invented football’s latest bookable offence

It hasn’t taken long into his reign at Fenerbahce for Jose Mourinho to demonstrate why his particular brand of pettiness cannot be beaten.

We’d probably call this sh*thousery if the algorithms allowed us, but everybody who rubbed their hands with performative glee and stocked up on popcorn when Mourinho’s move to Turkey was announced in June hasn’t been disappointed so far.

From getting booked half an hour into his debut, the former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham manager showcased his dedication to disingenuous outrage after a recent defeat to Galatasaray.

For the full article, please click here.