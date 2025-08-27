Jarrod Bowen clashed with fans after West Ham were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Wolves.

West Ham boss Graham Potter has defended Jarrod Bowen after the club captain was seen arguing with Hammers fans following another defeat.

The Hammers‘ season became three defeats from three as they lost to Wolves in the Carabao Cup and although an early cup exit may not be the worst result for underfire Potter, seeing his club captain argue with fans is another issue he now has to deal with.

The forward was seen trying to climb over the advertising board to confront a section of the Hammers fans before being pulled away by team-mates.

Potter defended his captain, suggesting it came from his love of the club.

“No, I don’t,” Potter replied when asked if he knew what was said.

“I have no idea what was said. I just think our supporters have been fantastic. They are hurting, of course, because of the results we have had, and Jarrod obviously cares about the club, cares about the team.

“I thought he gave everything tonight, again, and it’s just an exchange of views by people that care. So, it is what it is.”

MORE NEWS ON F365

👉 Liverpool ‘ready’ to ‘formalise’ new Isak ‘bid’ as ‘secret visit’ reveals decision amid ‘encouragement’

👉 Real Madrid ‘monitoring’ Man Utd star amid Amorim ‘tipping point’ and ‘exacerbated issue’

👉 Chelsea make ‘formal offer’ for Barcelona star as Ornstein confirms Blues interest in player

Bowen later took to social media to apologise for his actions, saying that he needed to “set a better example”.

“Apologies to the fans for tonight’s reaction,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I’m someone who is passionate and will fight every time I step on the pitch. But I need to set a better example, and you fans know how much I love you and this club!

“We ride through the bad times together, and I’ll see you all Sunday.”

Another defeat has done Potter’s hopes of staying in the job no favours with the former Chelsea and Brighton boss the leading candidate for the Premier League’s sack race.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, the West Ham hierarchy are already considering removing Potter from his role, just under eight months after he arrived.

“The problem for Graham Potter is that he started this season on the back foot,” Bailey said. “They were poor last season when he came in, and things look like they are getting worse.

“[Chairman] David Sullivan is now under all sorts of pressure, and I am told he is considering whether they need to make a change already. Ideally, he doesn’t want to, but if this squad are not committed to Potter, that is a huge problem.”

Not helping Potter is a tricky run of fixtures coming up for the Hammers with a trip to Forest followed by the visit of in-form Spurs.

READ NEXT: Five England players with World Cup ambitions who need a transfer this summer