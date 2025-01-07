Jamie Carragher has claimed that Graham Potter is more likely to choose West Ham United over Everton for his next managerial role.

The former Chelsea and Brighton manager has been out of action since being sacked by the London club in 2023 after spending just seven months at the helm.

Having bided his time away from the limelight, he has been linked with a move to the London Stadium in recent days following the rumours that Julen Lopategui is on borrowed time after winning just six games in the league this season.

The same can be said for Sean Dyche who has been heavily criticised for his side’s form and lack of attacking and creative quality. Everton have netted just 15 goals – which is the league’s second-lowest – while they’ve managed just three wins in 19 games which has cast serious doubt over his future.

Given the recent takeover by the Friedkin Group, coupled with the fact that Dyche’s deal is set to expire at the end of the season, it means we could see a new manager in charge of the club in the near future – and Potter could be one potential option.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher was quizzed over which club Potter would be more likely to choose if both Everton and West Ham offered him the manager role.

“In my head, Everton are a bigger club than West Ham and maybe that’s just me going back to my childhood watching Everton win trophies and West Ham not really winning too much.

“Everton have been so poor for the past 10 years, West Ham have won a European trophy, they’re in London they have the Olympic Stadium, Everton have got the stadium coming.

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE FROM F365…

👉 Premier League winners and losers: Man Utd impress and Alexander-Arnold… does not, but Barclays is top

👉 Mailbox: Liverpool fans say ‘let him go’ on Trent as Reds already have ‘defensive upgrade’

👉 Six Man Utd certainties under Amorim after Liverpool include three exits, key quartet, £45m transfer

“I do think that is more of a 50/50 decision and maybe right now you would veer more to West Ham because you are guaranteed to stay in the Premier League so I probably think he would choose them.

“It is probably sad that I am saying it is a 50/50 decision because, in my mind, Everton are a much bigger club. Everton have been so bad in the past 10 years, and a lot of neutrals would probably say West Ham and that is probably a sad indictment of how it has gone for Everton.”

Potter made an appearance on the same programme on September 30 last year, where he was quizzed over his managerial future, to which he gave a non-committal answer about his next job preference.

“I’m open to anything, I had 12 years and a fantastic journey from the fourth-tier of Swedish football to the last eight of the Champions League, and I’d really like to spend the next 12 years in the same sort of position developing players, teams and trying to make a difference, wherever that is.”