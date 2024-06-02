Graham Potter holding out for enormous managerial role, as Man Utd learn chances of hiring boss

The reasons for Graham Potter not rushing back into management are reportedly largely that he wants to succeed Gareth Southgate as England boss, though there is consideration over the Manchester United role.

Potter has been out of management since being dismissed by Chelsea in early 2023, despite the Blues having a decent spell under him. His big payout from a long-term contract means he has no need to rush back into management.

He has been linked with a few roles, but has not given many of them a lot of consideration.

According to reports, it will be the same story with the vacant Brighton job. Indeed, Roberto De Zerbi left at the end of the season, and it’s suggested that while Potter is being considered, he does not want to take the job he left in order to manage Chelsea.

That’s as he’s waiting for the enormous chance to manage England. Indeed, he wants to succeed Gareth Southgate, and it’s been suggested that the Three Lions boss could move on from the role if his side do not win the Euros.

Potter is said to have no financial worries following his time at Stamford Bridge, and that gives him the luxury of being able to wait for the perfect job.

That means that Leicester, similarly to Brighton, will also be given short shrift – they too have Potter on their managerial shortlist after Enzo Maresca’s move to Chelsea.

But a move to Manchester United has also been mooted for Potter. New part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a fan of the boss, having attempted to take him to his other side, Nice, previously.

And while Potter is adamant that he wants the England job, it’s said he would also consider taking United forward if he was to be approached.

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen. Mauricio Pochettino seems to be the leading name for if Erik ten Hag is shown the door, with Thomas Tuchel also in the mix.

Both managers are said to be interested in coaching United if given the chance. As such, the chances of Potter being approached may be slim.

But if Southgate is to leave his role as the England boss after this summer, the former Brighton manager would be seen as an ideal replacement given the work he has done in previous roles.

READ MORE: Euro 2024 squads: Every country has named at least preliminary team before June 7 deadline