Niclas Fullkrug was magnificent in his post-match appraisal of West Ham’s embarrassing 1-1 draw with Southampton. It’s fair to say he was not impressed.

And that has been the pattern since the appointment of Graham Potter as manager; he has stemmed the tide of goals conceded but also stemmed the tide of entertainment, attacking football and the will to live among Hammers fans.

Fullkrug blasted his teammates for not pushing up and pushing on after Jarrod Bowen’s opened in the 47th minute.

They invited pressure from the relegated Saints and there was no surprise when they equalised in the 93rd minute.

“Sorry we were s*** and I’m very angry,” he said. “It is not the first time where we score a goal and then the next goal kick we just shoot the ball long. We don’t try to play football anymore.”

Enjoy the rant from the German striker in full:

To try and put into context just how shit West Ham have been all season, this 2’12 outburst from Fullkrug is, by quite some distance, the highlight of our entire season. pic.twitter.com/vJ2czMZebq — Dan Storey (@DapperDan) April 19, 2025

West Ham have picked up just 13 points from 13 games under Potter, whose team lie in 17th place in a Premier League table since he was appointed.

They have scored just 13 goals in those games, the same number as the soon-to-be-relegated Ipswich Town.

Making West Ham under Potter look even worse are Everton under the Hammers’ former manager David Moyes, who was appointed by the Toffees in the same week.

Everton lost to Manchester City on Saturday as West Ham dropped two points at home to the Saints. But the Toffees are still eight points and nine places ahead of West Ham over the same period.

The Toffees have been better than Chelsea since Moyes was appointed and way better than Nottingham Forest, who have hit a sticky patch that could see them miss out on the Champions League.