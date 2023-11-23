Graham Potter rejects international management role, with eyes on another position instead

Graham Potter has reportedly rejected the chance to become the next Sweden manager, as the ex-Chelsea boss is targeting a return to club management instead.

Potter made an impressive ascent to the top of the managerial ladder in his first few seasons in the profession. After an impressive spell containing three promotions with Swedish side Ostersund, he was offered the Swansea job.

He wasn’t there long, as Brighton snapped him up, and after impressive on the south coast, big boys Chelsea came calling. While his spell at Stamford Bridge started well, the side’s form dropped off, and as has been the case with countless Blues managers before him, he was given the boot after just a short tenure.

The Englishman remains out of a job since he was dismissed by Chelsea in April 2023. He was reportedly offered the Sweden job, which is now vacant after Janne Andersson stepped down after seven years.

However, according to Aftonbladet, Potter has turned down that offer. While he was successful managing in Sweden with Ostersund, it seems he has his eyes on another prize.

Indeed, the report suggests the manager would prefer to make a return to club management. It’s not clear where he’d like to manage, or if he does have a preference.

He has been linked with a few managerial roles of late – one of which the big Manchester United job. A report in late October suggested he’d be in the running if Erik ten Hag was dismissed.

Whether or not that’s true, and if Potter might be waiting to see if that role becomes available, is unclear.

While he wants to get back into club football, he’s also on the list of favourites to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager. It might prompt a difficult decision over what he was to do if he were to be approached for that role.

As such, it’s still unclear when we’ll next see the former Brighton and Chelsea boss back in management.

READ MORE: ‘If Guardiola was England manager’ – Foster tips Brighton man to thrive and Three Lions to ‘win tournaments’