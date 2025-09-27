Graham Potter sacked by West Ham as ‘expected’ replacement revealed

Graham Potter has been sacked by West Ham just five games into the Premier League season.

Potter replaced Julen Lopetegui in January but won just six of his 25 games in charge of the club, losing 14.

The West Ham statement confirming his dismissal read:

‘West Ham United can confirm that Head Coach Graham Potter has left the Club. ‘Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025/26 season have not matched expectations, and the Board of Directors believe that a change is necessary in order to help improve the team’s position in the Premier League as soon as possible. ‘The Club can confirm that Assistant Coach Bruno Saltor, First Team Coaches Billy Reid and Narcis Pelach, Lead Goalkeeper Coach Casper Ankergren, and Goalkeeper Coach Linus Kandolin have also left with immediate effect. ‘The Board would like to thank Graham and his coaching staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future. ‘The process of appointing a replacement is underway. The Club will be making no further comment at this time.’

Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian claims Nuno Espírito Santo – who was sacked by Nottingham Forest earlier this month – is ‘expected to come in’ as his replacement ahead of ex-Hammers boss Slaven Bilic and former Wolves boss Gary O’Neil, who have also been linked.

Jamie Carragher won’t be surprised by Potter’s sacking having claimed on the Stick to Football podcast that he’s had enough time to turn things around.

He said: “It’s not early because Graham Potter’s whole time there, since he came in, hasn’t been good enough. It’s not just the start of the season.

“I think most people were probably thinking that he could lose his job off the back of Crystal Palace at home.

“The next two games are away at Everton and Arsenal, two tough games. I’d be very surprised if Potter is the manager after the next two games.”

West Ham face Everton at Goodison Park on Monday, and when asked about his future ahead of that game, Potter claimed he had held “positive talks” with the West Ham owners.

“[Speculation] doesn’t affect me,” Potter told reporters. “It’s other people’s job to create speculation. It’s part of the noise of the Premier League.

“If results aren’t good, then it happens and I expect that because they haven’t been good enough. I have nothing to complain about in that perspective.

“I’ve spoken to the owners, as we do every week. They’re positive talks but no-one is happy with where we’re at and how we want to improve.

“At the same time, you have to look at the context of the situation and not get caught up in the noise… We’re all the same. If you don’t win enough, you’re under pressure and scrutiny.

“If the conclusion is that the results aren’t good enough and the coach is the problem, then the consequences are the consequences. There is another way to look at it, but whether we do is another thing.”