Tottenham ‘agree to pay around £40m’ for Leeds teenager with Farke favourite to return for £10m

Premier League club Tottenham are set to complete the signing of Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray for “around £40m”, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Championship Young Player of the Year was outstanding in 2023/24, playing 44 times in the second tier as the Whites reached the play-off final.

The 18-year-old played at right-back as well as in the centre of midfield to help Leeds finish third in the Championship.

Leeds are in a difficult financial situation and need to sell players this summer, with Gray one of the most likely to leave.

Crysencio Summerville is another who has been linked with an exit but there has been lots of talk of Gray exiting Elland Road over the last week.

Brentford were reportedly very close to signing the teenager before he ‘experienced a change of heart’ after undergoing a medical and agreeing personal terms.

Leeds then rejected the Bees’ £35million bid, putting the final nail in the coffin.

Tottenham have since swooped in, with reports claiming an agreement between the two clubs was expected.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have reportedly been looking at Gray for a while now amidst interest from a host of clubs in the Premier League and across Europe.

‘Archie Gray to Tottenham, here we go!’

It looks like Spurs are set to get their man as transfer expert Romano has said “here we go” on the matter, the dirty boy.

Romano says the Londoners will pay “around £40m” to sign Gray with defender Joe Rodon expected to join Daniel Farke’s side for “around £10m”.

“Archie Gray to Tottenham, here we go!” he wrote on X. “Agreement in principle between all parties involved, waiting to sign docs.

“Spurs are set to pay fee around £40m, long term deal for Gray who’s accepted to join THFC.

“Joe Rodon to join LUFC in separate transaction around £10m.”

Leeds fans will be very happy to see Rodon join the club permanently after a stellar campaign on loan.

Rodon was one of the best defenders in the Championship last term and many Whites fans expected him to hold out for a move to a Premier League club.

The Welsh international played 50 of Leeds’ 54 matches across all competitions in 23/24 and leaves Spurs having made 15 Premier League appearances for them.

