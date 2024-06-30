Archie Gray has rejected Brentford and could join Tottenham instead

Tottenham are currently ‘working’ on a deal to sign Archie Gray from Leeds United after the highly-rated teenager’s move to Brentford fell through, according to reports.

Gray enjoyed a superb breakout season at Elland Road in 2023/24 and is expected to be on the move this summer following Leeds‘ failure to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side need to sell players and have already received fees for Luis Sinisterra and Marc Roca, whose loan exits last year have now become permanent.

Gray will likely fetch a big fee and there have been reports over the weekend about a potential move to Brentford.

David Ornstein of The Athletic reported on Saturday that Gray had agreed personal terms with the Bees and was set to undergo a medical.

A £35million deal was expected to be finalised but it was reported on Sunday morning that Leeds had rejected that offer from the Premier League – the division above Leeds United – club. Leeds are in the Championship. That is the second tier of English football.

Tottenham swoop in for teenager after Brentford bid rejected by Leeds

With a move to Brentford now extremely unlikely, Ornstein has reported that Gray could be joining Tottenham instead. The boy is keen on London.

Ornstein says Ange Postecoglou’s side are currently ‘working on a move to sign’ the 18-year-old following Leeds’ rejection of the Bees’ £35m bid.

Both clubs ‘expect’ an agreement to be reached as ‘discussions continue’ with ‘nothing finalised’ at this moment in time.

It is revealed that Gray did undergo his Brentford medical on Saturday ‘after agreeing personal terms’, but the teenager ‘experienced a change of heart and is leaning towards joining Spurs if he departs Leeds’.

There are ‘a host of suitors from the Premier League and across Europe’ keen on signing Gray this summer, though Spurs ‘have been exploring the situation for months’, Ornstein adds.

Talks between the player and Spurs will take place on Sunday and personal terms are yet to be agreed.

Spurs’ interest is long-standing and it is added that they tried to sign Gray before he signed a professional contract at Elland Road when he was 17.

