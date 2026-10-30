Jack Grealish: Everton reach decision on England star’s future as Moyes rages

Everton have reached a decision on Jack Grealish’s future at the club after the England international was dropped for their clash with Newcastle after missing training on Monday.

Everton took the unusual step to release the reason for Grealish’s omission from their squad for the Carabao Cup clash with Newcastle ahead of the game on Thursday, revealing on their official social media channels that the Manchester City loanee had ‘breached club discipline’.

The Toffees ran out 3-1 winners to set up a quarter-final clash with League Two Fleetwood Town, who dumped Arsenal out of the competition on Tuesday.

James Garner, Hayden Hackney and Thierno Barry were on target at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, but Grealish’s pre-game misdemeanour took some of the gloss off the result.

The England international had missed the 2-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal through illness last weekend but was in line for a return to the squad before he was absent from training.

According to reports on Friday morning, Moyes and club officials were ‘incandescent when he failed to report for training on Monday’.

The report adds:

‘Moyes, a strict disciplinarian, was incensed and Grealish’s actions left the Scot and Angus Kinnear, the chief executive, with no option but to omit him from the biggest night of Everton’s campaign to date. It is understood the 31-year-old was not at Hill Dickinson Stadium to watch Thursday’s victory.’

Asked about the decision ahead of the game, Moyes said: “You probably know I am not going to give any details [about what happened]. It is a club decision and I support it.”

Asked whether he felt let down, Moyes replied: “It is something I don’t want to speak about too much.”

Now BBC Sport have revealed that ‘Everton do not regard this week’s misdemeanour as marking the proverbial “Last Chance Saloon” for Grealish’.

It’s claimed that there have been ‘occasional time-keeping issues with Grealish in the past, but nothing on this scale from a personality regarded as a hard trainer who, in general, keeps himself in good condition’.

The report adds:

‘Grealish has held talks with those in authority at Everton, where it is sure to have been made crystal clear there must be no repeat, certainly not under a strict disciplinarian such as Moyes, and he must now attempt to be rehabilitated back into the squad.’

In a pointed reference to Grealish’s absence, Moyes praised the “humility” of his side after victory over Newcastle on Thursday as they prepare to take on the same opposition in the Premier League on Monday.

He said: “The one thing about Everton is that they have got real good values. All the players stand behind it and accept the values, on the pitch and off the pitch and I think the players did a good job.

“It is a small squad but we are doing our best to keep challenging. We are not accepting any excuses for nothing and I think the players are doing a great job, there was a humility about us [tonight], we have to play Newcastle again on Monday.”

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