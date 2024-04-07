Grealish ‘happy’ to play for ‘best manager ever’ Pep amid reports he ‘can go’ back to Aston Villa

Jack Grealish has said he is “so happy to keep playing for” Manchester City amidst reports the European champions are open to selling him.

Pep Guardiola had a go at Grealish on the pitch after the Cityzens’ 0-0 draw against Arsenal last week, which obviously means he hates him and wants to sell him immediately.

Grealish: Guardiola is ‘the best manager to ever exist’

Football Transfers were one of many to jump the gun and say the England winger ‘can go’ at the end of the season, with a return to Aston Villa potentially on the cards.

It has been a tough campaign for Grealish but a summer exit does not feel likely.

Jeremy Doku started the season very well and looked like dislodging the ex-Villa captain permanently but his form has dipped pretty drastically.

Also, Grealish is looking like he will be a huge player for Man City in the run-in after a super performance against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Despite reports linking him with a transfer after being berated by Guardiola in front of the Sky Sports cameras, Grealish had nothing but great things to say about the Spanish manager and is clearly happy at the Etihad.

“Playing for this manager, the only person who has been able to go and do what they want in a Pep team is [Lionel] Messi, which is fair enough,” said Grealish (quotes via Birmingham Live).

“You can’t knock what the manager has done, he’s an incredible manager, a great guy with a really good heart as well.

“At times this season I have struggled a little bit with myself and he’s been there for me all the time. I owe him a lot. He’s a great person and the best manager to ever exist.

“It’s been a difficult season for me personally after the highs of last year. I spoke to the manager a lot and he’s been so good with me. I owe him a little bit and want to repay him now with my performances and the team as well.

“I speak to my friends in the [dressing room] every day, I know how important I am to the team. I speak to the manager, and at the back end of last season you’ve seen how much the manager played me.

“I do seem to play in the big games. I saw [Karim] Benzema say it last season in an interview – everyone is so focused on goals and assists. I want to score, because in football there is no better feeling than scoring goals, but it is a team game and I am so happy to keep playing for this team.”

