Newcastle ‘accelerate interest’ in Man City star as ‘attention turns’ after £55m transfer agreement

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing two England internationals, including Manchester City winger Jack Grealish.

Grealish is available for transfer this summer and was recently left out of Pep Guardiola’s squad for the Club World Cup.

His omission came as a surprise, even after a difficult 2024/25 season in which he scored three goals and provided five assists in 32 appearances across all competitions — only 16 of which came as a starter.

Plenty of clubs have been linked with the 29-year-old, but he doesn’t appear to be close to leaving Man City.

Clubs in Italy, such as Juventus and Napoli, have reportedly considered signing Grealish, while Premier League teams Everton and Newcastle are also keen.

MORE: Transfer rumour ranking: Liverpool eye Kvara, Spurs closing in on Forest, West Ham stars

The former Aston Villa captain earns around £300,000 per week at the Etihad, which is a significant stumbling block for potential suitors.

Newcastle have the money to match his current wage, but doing so would completely shatter their existing wage structure. Given Grealish’s age and performances over the last two years, he is likely to take a pay cut if he leaves City.

The Magpies are interested in signing Grealish, according to a report from Football Insider.

It’s claimed that Eddie Howe’s side ‘are planning to accelerate their interest in signing’ Grealish this summer and ‘are turning their attention’ to the England star after agreeing a £55million deal for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.

Grealish ‘accepts he will have to join a new club this summer’ to give himself a chance of getting into England’s World Cup squad next year.

Due to his wage demands, a loan deal is seen as the most likely route for Newcastle, though they are ‘better placed’ than Everton to afford the 29-year-old, who cost City £100m in 2021.

The same website says Newcastle are also ‘interested’ in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The former Chelsea player is another England international that the Magpies are looking at, and he is deemed a “great fit” for Howe’s system.

That’s according to former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown, who told Football Insider: “Newcastle are having a look at Conor Gallagher.

“There have been suggestions he could be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid, because he hasn’t managed to nail down his place in the starting XI.

“Newcastle are the type of team who would be prepared to let him play his game.

“I hear Eddie Howe is a big fan of his as well, so it would be a great fit for him.

“A lot of it will depend on what Atletico Madrid are going to ask for him and what Newcastle are going to be prepared to pay.

“But it’s a position they want to improve in, especially if they’re going to let the likes of [Sean] Longstaff and [Lewis] Miley leave in the background.”

READ MORE: The Misfits: Premier League unwanted and forgotten players