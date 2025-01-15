Pep Guardiola is as likely to rant at you for making Juan Mata and Manchester United mad as he is to become enraged at an opponent for not attacking enough.

Nathan Redmond

Perhaps the most bald Guardiola has ever been, his instinctive reaction to a 12th straight Premier League victory secured in the sixth minute of stoppage time against Southampton in November 2017 was to berate a bemused opposition player.

Guardiola slapped Redmond’s hand before grabbing him around the neck, pushing him in the chest a couple of times and waving his arms, all with the most furrowed of brows, before his expression transformed with a celebratory embrace of Kyle Walker.

For his part, Redmond took it in good faith with a confused smile at what he later called some “very passionate, intense and aggressive” praise.

And Guardiola soon admitted his regret at the outburst, saying he simply wanted the player who “destroyed us here last season” not to “defend all the time”.

“I said to Nathan ‘you have to attack because you have the quality to do that’,” the Spaniard added, furious that Mauricio Pellegrino’s Southampton only mustered seven shots at the Etihad and came within a minute or so of earning a point against the runaway league leaders in their continued battle against relegation.

He’s an odd bloke. It’s probably not about the marriage breakdown.

Raheem Sterling

The subject of more Guardiola dressing-downs than most, Sterling was once lectured on the pitch while holding his FA Cup winner’s medal after scoring a hat-trick in the 2019 final.

Earlier that season, Guardiola admonished Sterling for indulging in some wrath-incurring stepovers at the end of a Manchester derby whitewash, an act so humiliating it even drew the finger-pointing ire of Juan Mata.

“The best way to defend the result is to keep the ball, it’s the best way,” said Guardiola in hailing Sane and Foden for their quick passing in the corner in United’s half with the game won. “They did it, with Leroy and Phil, they did it. That situation, with two or three minutes left, they controlled it absolutely. It’s not the best way defending back, because everything can happen.”

Sterling made it a passing triangle at one point before breaking off for some showboating against the holy trinity of Ashley Young, Marouane Fellaini and Alexis Sanchez, who just stood there watching.

“He made some movements with his legs that we could avoid,” Guardiola said of Sterling. “He’s young and will learn.”

It was his eighth season as a Premier League player.

Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez

“Fights happen,” said Guardiola as he explained how Grealish and Mahrez both seemingly ignored tactical instructions given at half-time of a 6-3 victory over Leipzig in the Champions League.

Both players scored but were lambasted for their work at the other end, with Grealish noting how it “was just defensive work” and “that’s what the manager is like – he’s always wanting more defensively and offensively.”

Guardiola gave a longer clarification: “[Leipzig] are so good, they make four players in the build up to attract you behind the holding midfielders where there aren’t a lot of players, where the ball goes outside and they are so fast when they attack in behind.

“It’s not easy to control it but when you regain that ball there are many players in front of the ball and in the transition to make one or two passes in behind you have a chance to attack.”

It doesn’t feel like the sort of message Steve Bruce or Dean Smith would have handed down at Villa, put it that way.

Erling Haaland

It was at half-time rather than full-time but did seem more performative than usual. Haaland had surprisingly enough just opened Manchester City’s latest Premier League campaign with a couple of goals before the break against promoted Burnley, yet Guardiola came marching towards him as he made his way off the pitch.

“There will be some people who love the intensity of that, the relentlessness of it, showing why he’s a genius,” said Gary Neville on commentary as Guardiola spotted the camera and pushed it away before resuming his tirade.

“There will be others asking why he’s doing it in a public forum with the cameras on. I’ve played with one of the most intense managers in the history of the game but he would have always done it in the dressing room,” Neville added, probably talking about Steve McClaren.

Haaland explained after the game that he had complained to Bernardo Silva about not receiving the ball early towards the end of the half, but Guardiola said the Portuguese was “correct not to” offload and simply put it down to his striker “wanting the ball to him all the time, man to man, one on one” with no thought of non-goal-bot things such as transitions or rest defence.

Stefan Ortega

It ticked every Guardiola on-pitch rant box: the limb-flailing, wide eyes, random grabs around the neck, hugs and pats on the back, all delivered to a rather confused player who would fairly clearly prefer to be anywhere else.

Ortega bore the brunt of it but plenty was reserved for Josko Gvardiol too in the aftermath of another damaging Manchester City result. They led by two goals heading into the last 10 minutes against Brentford, only to hold on for a draw.

The post-match fury was predictably dressed up as praise. “I was satisfied, we’re talking one action,” Guardiola said of his Pokemon devolution Gvardiol. “The same with Ortega, I said how good he played in the actions with the ball, had good passes to Erling, how happy and satisfied I am, especially with these two players with what they have done.”

Take it from a deeply insecure lover: nothing says ‘satisfied’ quite like having to repeat how “satisfied” you are.