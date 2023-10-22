Greedy Man Utd players told to rely on star who they ‘don’t look for’, to increase confidence

Ruud Gullit has stated that Manchester United players “don’t look for” Rasmus Hojlund as they are “too eager to score themselves” and feeding him would breed “confidence”.

Hojlund joined United for £72million in the summer, becoming one of their most expensive signings ever in the process. He made the switch from Atlanta having scored nine times in Serie A last season.

He’s been in good form in front of goal in the Champions League for United, netting three goals in two games so far. However, in the Premier League, the 20-year-old is yet to get on the scoresheet, despite having played six times, and starting the last five of those games.

Former Premier League star Gullit feels United’s other players need to start feeding Hojlund to grow his confidence.

“I still think you have to get your striker on the scoresheet. Because if he gets on the scoresheet he gets confidence, then also the rest are looking for him all the time,” Gullit told Premier League Productions.

Gullit suggests United’s players are being greedy when they get into positions that they should be playing in the forward.

“They don’t look for him as much. And he’s in areas where you can have a look at him. You see too many players too eager to score themselves, they’re coming inside, they want to hit the target all the time,” Gullit said.

The Dutchman also feels Hojlund needs confidence to be able to play his natural game, as all strikers do, and he feels his teammates will learn to feed him consistently if he starts to score when they do so, and he’ll grow from there.

“I played with [Marco] Van Basten, I always thought if I give it to him it’s a goal, if I hit it then it could be a goal. I’d rather give it to him because it’s a definite goal,” Gullit added.

“You know strikers, they’re selfish, they need to score goals. If he’s happy in the team that makes a huge difference for the rest.”

