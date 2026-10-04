Manchester United legend Paul Scholes says he’s a “greedy b****rd” who wants a record-stretching 12th Premier League medal, with one to be taken from rivals Manchester City.

Scholes’ 11 Premier League medals are the most of any Englishman. He won it in back-to-back seasons more than once, and even went three years on the trot a couple of times during his career.

But when City won the title in 2011/12, they stopped United and Scholes from winning what would have ended up being the second of three titles on the trot, as the Red Devils had won the Premier League in 2010/11 and went onto win it in 2012/13 – Scholes’ final season.

Some United legends, such as Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney, have discussed the potential of getting another medal if City are stripped of the 2011/12 title given they’ve been found in breach of the league’s financial rules.

Rooney suggested he wouldn’t be comfortable with being given another medal even if City have theirs taken away, but Scholes feels he’s deserving of his 12th.

He took to Instagram to state: ‘Keep hearing ex-teammates saying they want trophies taking off [City] but they don’t want their medals… F**k that, I’m a greedy b****rd I want my medal.’

Scholes has changed his tune on the medal

Scholes, speaking on his podcast The Good, The Bad and The Football in the last week, suggested it wouldn’t be right to be given another medal.

He said: “As far as getting medals and taking trophies off them, there’s no real precedent been set for this, has it?

“Of course, you can [take them away]. It happened to Juventus.

“If you cheated, you have got to have serious punishment.

“No, no, I am saying that [they should give the trophies to the runners-ups], I am not saying that.

“I am not saying that I won a medal, do you know what I mean? There would still be something wrong about that.”

It followed Rooney suggesting United simply weren’t good enough in 2011/12 to receive the Premier League winners’ medal.

He said: “It might happen, they might take them [medals] away, but I wouldn’t want it because I don’t think as a team we deserved it that year because obviously we didn’t finish first.

“So when I see team-mates saying, ‘I want a medal,’ I’m happy with the five I’ve won. I wouldn’t want this one.”

But the reason United didn’t finish first that year is directly relevant to City’s breaches, and had they not been pumping more money into the club, their squad wouldn’t have been as good and they might not have won the title.

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