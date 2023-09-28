‘Greenwood, die’ chants condemned by Getafe after Man Utd star makes first La Liga start

Getafe have condemned “derogatory and intolerant” chants aimed towards the team this season.

The LaLiga club say the chants have occurred repeatedly and issued a statement following Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at Athletic Bilbao.

Earlier this month, Mason Greenwood, who joined Getafe on loan from Manchester United on transfer deadline day, reportedly met with chants calling for him to die when he made his debut in a 3-2 defeat at Osasuna.

The 21-year-old striker was suspended by United last year over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online and faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February the case had been discontinued.

Greenwood has made three appearances for Getafe, including his first start for the club during Wednesday’s ill-tempered draw at Bilbao in a match which saw 11 players booked and one sent off, and Getafe manager Jose Bordalas shown a late red card.

Although they did not mention any players, members of staff, opposing teams or specific incidents, Getafe have released a statement in the wake of that match – the club’s seventh of the season in LaLiga – condemning the abuse they have faced this campaign and saying they oppose “violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport”.

The statement read: “Getafe CF wants to express total disapproval of the derogatory and intolerant chants, especially serious insults, which have been occurring repeatedly during the LaLiga season and which damage the image and also the morale of our players and coaching staff.

“Insulting chants, out of any civic context, aggravated with criticism that we respect as freedom of expression from a sporting point of view, but that we do not share when that critical current is attributed with derogatory epithets, insults and disrespect to the members of the staff and coaching staff of Getafe CF. Likewise, we ask for support, with their statements, among the participants that make up the passionate football world.

“The players and coaches of Getafe CF, as top-level professionals, participate in this spectacle and are aware of the media impact of playing in the best league in the world. But, beyond that, they are people with feelings, who have family and friends who suffer with them and deserve respect.

“All of this seriously damages the image of our club, the competition and the professionals who make it up.

“Getafe CF has always been known for being a team that respects organisations, rivals and other members of the world of football. But, seeing the seriousness of the events, the time has come to raise our voice and defend the honour of our players and coaches.

“Getafe CF are against violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport.”

