According to reports, former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood ‘wants’ talks with Thomas Tuchel before ‘deciding’ his England future.

Greenwood was previously facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault. At the start of 2023, the case against the ex-Man Utd player was discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service. Following the withdrawal of key witnesses, it was ruled that there was no longer a realistic chance of conviction.

Ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, the Red Devils pulled the plug on his return as he was loaned to La Liga outfit Getafe.

The Englishman impressed for Getafe last season as he grabbed eight goals and six assists in his 33 La Liga appearances.

Man Utd moved to cash in on their academy product in the summer. Lazio, Juventus and Atletico Madrid were among his mooted destinations, but he joined Ligue Un outfit Marseille for around £25m.

Greenwood has made a strong start to this season as he’s scored five goals in his first seven Ligue Un appearances for his new club.

His form has not gone unnoticed as it’s already being reported that La Liga giants Barcelona are ‘interested’ and could look to sign him in 2025.

Greenwood’s international future is also unclear. Recently, he’s not been considered for England and he’s reportedly been ‘approached’ to play for Jamaica.

However, a report from The Sun claims Greenwood is ‘refusing to give up on his England dreams’ and ‘wants’ talks with new head coach Tuchel.

It is claimed that Greenwood ‘wants Tuchel to tell him whether he stands a chance of his England revolution’ before he makes a ‘decision’.

The report claims Greenwood’ hopes a change of regime could see him add to his one senior cap’. Alternatively, he is willing to ‘accept Steve McClaren’s invitation to switch allegiance and play for Jamaica’.

A source told SunSport: “Mason knows his chances of playing for England again are very slim. But he wants to check with the FA and Tuchel now he has been appointed, to see what they think.

“He is determined to play at the highest level and that means the World Cup.

“So if England don’t want him, he’ll switch to Jamaica and try and get to the 2026 World Cup that way.”

McClaren gave up his role as Man Utd coach in the summer to become the manager of the Jamaica national team.

In the summer, McClaren revealed that he has had a “little chat” with Greenwood.

He said: “I had a little chat with Mason. I will be making sure that we have a conversation with all the players. We have a list.”