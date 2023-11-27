Greenwood wondergoal watched by Premier League scouts as Man Utd ‘expectation’ revealed

Mason Greenwood’s wondergoal in Getafe’s 2-1 win over Almeria on Saturday was reportedly watched by a number of Premier League scouts as a report has revealed the ‘expectation’ over his future at Manchester United.

Greenwood’s sublime strike from outside the box – described in the Spanish media as a potential goal of the season contender – was his fourth goal of the season, while the United academy graduate has also contributed three assists.

He joined the La Liga side on loan from United in August following an internal club investigation into his conduct.

It came after charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive control against the striker were dropped in February following his arrest the previous year.

A report from The Athletic has revealed the state of play at United, where the imminent arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe to control all football operations isn’t expected to change the club’s view on the 22-year-old.

‘The options boil down to selling Greenwood or reintegrating him into the first-team squad. Greenwood’s contract runs up to 2025 with an option to extend for a year. United could extend it to either protect or enhance his value, but even that would likely draw unwanted questions. ‘The intent and expectation at United is that he completes his rehabilitation on loan to Getafe before sealing a permanent move away from the club.’

Getafe are highly unlikely to be able to afford whatever price tag United slap on Greenwood, and AS claim a number of Premier League scouts were in attendance to watch the forward score his goal on Saturday.

His manager Jose Bordalas said after the game: ‘We have been working with Mason since he arrived, with a lot of patience, working on timing. You all know that he has not played for two years.

‘There has been a very big deficit and he is recovering with the help of everyone. The credit belongs to everyone.

‘It was a great goal, we know the quality he has. He is not yet at his best level. I am very happy because he has integrated phenomenally. I congratulate his teammates who have helped him a lot.’

