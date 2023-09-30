Guardiola admits Wolves ‘deserved’ shock win as Man City boss reveals where his side ‘struggled’

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Wolves deserved to beat Manchester City.

Wolves battled hard to pick up a 2-1 win at home to the Premier League champions, with Hwang Hee-chan getting the winning goal in the 66th minute.

After winning their first six league games, the Cityzens have now lost two games in a row in all competitions and leave Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal as the only unbeaten teams in the top flight this term.

City manager Guardiola watched the loss from the stands due to suspension and conceded that Gary O’Neil’s men played better than his players.

“Congratulations Wolves, they deserved it,” Guardiola said. “We had chances and struggled to deal with transitions and they played very well.

“We were there and settled well and the question is when the opponent is faster and quicker, we have to accept it.

“Bernardo [Silva] is soon to come back and John [Stones] is soon to come back and we will see how many players we have for the Champions League.

“At Newcastle [we] were miles better than today and now we go onto the next one.”

Guardiola added: “There are ten players and they transition well. We were well set up but we did not defend properly these situations. They beat us in the one v one and that is not good and we have to do it properly.

“We have to do more but even when we win we have to do more.”

City are clearly missing Rodri, who served the second match of his ban for receiving a straight red card against Nottingham Forest next week.

Kalvin Phillips did not start in the Spaniard’s absence, with Mateo Kovacic starting in a deeper role to fill the void.

“Rodri is an important player,” Guardiola said. “We cannot count on him and you have to supply for another [player playing there].”

On Kovacic’s performance, he said: “It was fine. It was ok. Mateo is an exceptional player and it was the first time he played in that position. When we win and lose we do it together. Today we were not at our best.”

Pep also admitted that City’s two defeats this week do not come down to complacency.

“You have to ask other people what they think about that [complacency].

“When you win four Carabao Cups in a row and the Premier League and a Treble it is not complacency. Sometimes the players can do better than you and beat you and that is what you can do today.”

Wolves captain Max Kilman admitted that Saturday’s win will mean nothing if Wolves lose their next game against Aston Villa.

“It was a massive result for us today. We have not started well but to beat the champions was unbelievable.

“We knew it was a big game but we were ready to attack Man City. We wanted to fight for every chance and take our moments.

“Our boys up front today were superb. They have got the pace and we wanted to hit them on the counter and they showed that today.

“We know Man City had the game midweek and we probably thought they would be trying to redeem themselves but we had to focus on our game plan and get the result today.. We deserved it.

“We have to push on [now]. This is a start but if we don’t get anything next week it means nothing.”

