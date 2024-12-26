Kevin De Bruyne was “first down the tunnel” for Manchester City following their draw with Everton on Boxing Day after an “acrimonious” greeting from Pep Guardiola.

The 1-1 draw with the Toffees means it’s just one win for City in their last 13 games, with the task of rebuilding this side looking increasingly daunting for Guardiola, with many doubting whether the Spaniard has the energy to be the man to do it.

De Bruyne was brought on in the 75th minute at the Etihad, but made little impact off the bench and then headed straight for the dressing rooms after the final whistle.

On his way off the pitch, the Belgium international was greeted by Pep Guardiola, but De Bruyne barely acknowledged his manager.

Commenting on De Bruyne’s sharp exit, talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham said: “What was telling right at the end, Kevin De Bruyne was probably the first down the tunnel.”

To which ex-City defender Danny Mills, on commentary duty for talkSPORT, replied: “I noticed that, he just turned and left the field.

“Pep sort of went towards him, but it was very acrimonious wasn’t it? It wasn’t a pat on the back and a handshake.

“I think Kevin De Bruyne did not look happy. Yes, he’ll be disappointed with the result.

“But I think equally he’ll be very very disappointed he only got what, 15 minutes or so?”

After the game, Guardiola was asked whether short-term signings may be necessary with several key players out.

Rodri is out for the season, Oscar Bobb also for the long term and Jack Grealish, Rúben Dias, John Stones, Ederson and Matheus Nunes not available at present. Kyle Walker was missing because of illness against Everton.

Guardiola said: “Even the players [think]: ‘Oh, we have to add some players,’ but the truth is, this season we have a lot [of problems]. And this is a problem.

“[But] I think it’s not to bring a player for that [the short term]. You have to bring a player for the next three, four, or five years. And this is sometimes not easy to do. But, of course, I think we have to try it because [the situation] has been sustained for a long time.

“Eight important players are [out]. And [Ilkay] Gündogan was not ready today [to start]. And Kevin [De Bruyne] was not ready for 90 minutes. And maybe should have come on earlier. But yes, we have this situation. It’s been a long time. And of course, you have to talk with the club and the club will decide. We have to try because this is sustained for a long time.”