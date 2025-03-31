Pep Guardiola has ‘asked’ the Manchester City bosses to beat Real Madrid to the punch and sign Arsenal ‘revolution’ William Saliba this summer.

Saliba has become one of the leading centre-backs in European football under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates, forming a formidable partnership with Gabriel at the heart of the Gunners defence.

That fine form has led to interest from the biggest clubs in his services, including Real Madrid, where Carlo Ancelotti is keen on adding to his defensive options.

Despite Real Madrid’s long-standing admiration for Saliba, journalist Fabrizio Romano said earlier this month that the club has no intention of selling him and there have been no talks – formal or otherwise – between the centre-back and the Spanish giants.

In his GiveMeSport newsletter Romano stated: ‘Real Madrid like Saliba, we mentioned that; but there’s nothing more to say at the moment. No talks, no negotiations, he’s a key player for Arsenal, and nothing is really happening apart from appreciating one of the best defenders in the world.’

Saliba, who has previously described Real Madrid as a “dream club,” has over two years remaining on his current contract, but Arsenal are reportedly keen to secure his long-term future and are set to offer him a new deal worth around £250,000 per week (up from £190,000), which would make him the club’s third-highest earner below Kai Havertz (£280k) and Gabriel Jesus (£265k).

It’s thought Arsenal are “confident” of reaching an agreement to extend Saliba’s spell at the club, but have until now been planning to wait until the summer to enter negotiations.

They may well bring those talks up amid reports of interest from top European suitors though, with City now supposedly joining Madrid in the running.

A report from Spanish claims Pep Guardiola’s side hold the advantage over Madrid as they’re looking to sign Saliba after the current campaign while Los Blancos had earmarked the summer of 2026 to make their play for the France international.

Guardiola sees Saliba as a ‘revolution and wants to get ahead of Real Madrid’ to land the 24-year-old.

