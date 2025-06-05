Pundit Jamie O’Hara has slammed Pep Guardiola as a “spoilt brat” as he “just wants to bin” Jack Grealish after he “ruined him as a football player.”

Guardiola made Grealish the most expensive footballer in British transfer history when signing him for £100million from Aston Villa in 2021. Grealish was one of the most fearless players in the Premier League at Villa, frequently ending as the most fouled player in the league and not scared to run at defenders.

His final season at Villa saw the attacker directly involved in 18 Premier League goals in 26 games, a figure he has never reached at City.

Indeed, he is a much less direct player under Guardiola, and O’Hara feels that the City manager’s desire now to sell Grealish – with speculation rife over his future – paints him in a poor light.

“I’m a bit annoyed at Pep. I think he’s like a spoiled brat… he’s spent £100 million on Jack Grealish, right. Ruined him as a football player,” O’Hara told talkSPORT.

“And Jack would look at it and say, ‘Oh, he’s won, he won the treble that season’. But, you know, he hasn’t really done much there at that football club. And Pep now just wants to bin him. Just get rid of him.

“No, no, not for me. Not in the squad. No, thanks. See you later. Not playing him. Don’t really care about what he’s about. And see you later. He spent £100 million on him. £100 million.

“If that happened with Declan Rice at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta would get the sack, right? Pep gets away with it because he’s Pep. You’ve spent £100 million. £100 million you spent on Jack Grealish and you’re binning him.

“Get something out of him. Get more out of him. Figure it out. If I’m the owner, I’d say, well, hold on, Pep. I get it, you’re a genius and tactics and all that, whatever.

“Well, how about the £100 million we spent on Jack Grealish and you just want to get rid of him, you know, you just want to bin him off?

“Because he’s Pep, he gets away with it. How many players have gone there and been absolute flops?

“And they just get rid of him. Oh, no, no, we just get someone else… I wanted more from Pep in that situation, to be fair. I think it’s a bit harsh on Jack.”

