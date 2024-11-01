Man City manager Pep Guardiola has welcomed new Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim to England but is “not the right person to give advice” to the 39-year-old.

Man Utd confirmed the appointment of Amorim as their new head coach on Friday afternoon.

The Sporting Lisbon boss joins after the Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag on Monday.

Assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will remain in interim charge until Amorim’s notice period at Sporting finishes on November 11.

Van Nistelrooy will manage Man Utd against Chelsea on Sunday, a day after Man City are at Bournemouth.

Speaking ahead of his side’s trip to the Vitality Stadium, Guardiola told a press conference: “Welcome to United and England. I congratulate him next Tuesday. We faced each other two or three seasons ago in the Champions League. Welcome.

“I’m not the right person to give advice to my colleagues. United have a lot of people who will tell him the situation in the club. I cannot give him any advice.”

Sporting host Man City in the Champions League next Tuesday in Amorim’s final European match at the club.

Amorim is currently preparing for Friday’s Portuguese league clash against Estrela Amadora and his final match in charge is fittingly against Braga – the club he managed before Sporting – on November 10.

Back to City and Guardiola, and the Spanish manager has confirmed Savinho has a “strong” knock while the majority of his injury worries are being looked at “day by day”.

“Tomorrow you will see [who is available], I have many doubts, half and half,” he said.

“It happens in many clubs and we’re not the only club in the world to be going through it. There are a lot [of injuries] in certain departments and positions but it is what it is.

“I’ve said to the players ‘don’t feel sorry for ourselves, our challenge is this’ and we will play with 11 players tomorrow. I will talk to players to see how they feel and the doctors. It is just day by day.”