Pep Guardiola has made his desire for a ‘new challenge’ ‘clear’ to Manchester City and after England appointed Thomas Tuchel as their new manager another international side is thought to be the ‘one of the most tempting’ offers on the table.

Guardiola’s current City contract expires in the summer, and with the 115 charges hanging over the club, along with exit of friend and confidant Txiki Begiristain, speculation is rife over the Spaniard’s future.

Speaking on Friday, Guardiola said he’s yet to make a “decision”, but he admitted that “part of him” will leave when sporting director Txiki Begiristain moves on in the summer.

“I have to decide. I don’t want to talk about it. I’ve said that many times, and hopefully all of you won’t ask me anymore.

“I didn’t take a decision already. When I take it I will inform you, for sure, 100 per cent. There is no news and I don’t have to add anything else.”

On Begiristain, he added: “Part of me is leaving, I would say. A friend of mine and one of the architects of one of the best teams ever from Barcelona, and now here.

“I knew the decision for a long time, for family and personal reasons, and I know how grateful he is for this experience here.

“Personally he will be missed a lot. He helped me a lot in my period in Barcelona and of course here.

“But I have the opinion the club is so solid, incredibly well structured. It has to be like that. All families have to move on and the club will move on.”

It’s been claimed that Man City have three managers in mind as potential replacements for Guardiola, while a report on Friday suggested the Saudi Pro League is a ‘surprise’ option for the head coach.

The report does not reveal which club he could join, but it’s claimed that ‘the Saudis would be willing to offer him a multimillion-dollar contract that could break all historical records in terms of salaries for coaches’.

But Guardiola has previously stated his desire to manage a national team at some stage of his career and a report in Spain claims Brazil are one of the teams ‘most interested in getting his services’.

‘There have already been contacts with the environment of the Catalan coach to explore his availability’ in a bid to convince Guardiola that it is ‘the perfect time’ to take over ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The report also claims that although City are desperate to retain their legendary manager, ‘Guardiola has made it clear he would like a new challenge’.

While other nations and clubs will be bidding for Guardiola, it’s claimed Brazil is ‘one of the most tempting proposals on the table’.