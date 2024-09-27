Rodri looks in pain as he goes down off the ball.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that Spain midfielder Rodri will miss the rest of the season through a knee injury.

The club have now learned the influential Spain international suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage to his right knee in last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Premier League rivals Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

The 28-year-old has undergone surgery and will not be available again until next season.

Revealing the news on Friday afternoon, Man City boss Guardiola told reporters: “Surgery this morning, ACL and next season he will be here. This season is over. Unfortunately we got the worst but these things happen. We will be there to support him in his recovery step-by-step.

“What he gives us, we don’t have a similar player. But the others can all together replace what Rodri has given since his arrival to us. We will have to do it as a team and find a way to play a lot of matches without an important player for us.”

Guardiola added: “If we don’t win then it is because of Rodri. We are stronger with him and stronger with Ake and Bobb and Kevin but that is what it is. We don’t want it but it is football.

“As a club we have magnificent players and we will find a solution.”

When asked whether Man City will sign a replacement for Rodri in January, he replied: “We will talk, we will see what is going on. We have time to see.”

On whether Rodri’s injury was linked to the one he sustained on international duty, Guardiola continued: “I am not a doctor. I don’t know. Nobody knows.

“I have an opinion on that but the international team wanted to do the best for him. It is not absolutely related to the international team.”

On possible solutions to cope without Rodri, Guardiola said: “Mateo Kovacic [who played the first four games when Rodri was absent] and I have a few more.

“Ilkay Gündogan can play in that position, John Stones have too. We have alternatives.”