According to reports, head coach Pep Guardiola has decided to ‘leave’ Premier League champions Manchester City and will not sign a new contract.

The respected Spanish coach has been Man City’s boss since 2016. Under him, the Premier League side have dominated English football over the past eight years and won the Champions League for the first time in their history at the end of last season.

Guardiola to ‘leave’?

During his time at the Etihad, Guardiola has established himself as one of the best managers in Premier League history.

His storied rivalry with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is coming to an end this season as the German has announced that he will be leaving the Premier League title contenders at the end of this campaign.

Guardiola’s future is also uncertain as his current Man City contract is due to expire in 2025. Speaking at the end of last year, he suggested that he would be opening to staying on as head coach beyond the end of next season.

“I have energy. I’m not going to answer,” Guardiola told reporters. “One year and a half is a lot of time in football. I arrived here with long hair and look what happened.”

When asked whether it is possible that he extends his contract, Guardiola responded: “Yeah of course – [but I] can leave tomorrow [too].

“I would have loved the team that won 100 points [in the 2017-18 season] to stay eternally. At all the clubs this happens.”

But according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Guardiola has decided that he ‘will leave’ Man City in 2025.

The report added: ‘Now, well-placed sources have told Football Insider that the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona manager could take a Jurgen Klopp-like break from management after his lengthy spell with the Premier League champions.’

This news should obviously be taken with a pinch of salt at this stage, but it will be interesting to see whether Guardiola loses his appetite for managing in the Premier League once Klopp leaves Liverpool.

This report has emerged a couple of days after it was suggested an ‘expulsion’ was ‘on the table’ if Man City are found guilty for breaching the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules.

