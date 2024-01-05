Guardiola delivers ‘careful’ Haaland injury update as Man City manager reveals return timeframe

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has provided an update regarding the fitness of a few of his key players, including star striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international has been sensational for Man City since completing his £51m move to the Etihad from Borussia Dortmund before the 2022/23 campaign.

Haaland has 71 goals in his first 75 appearances for Man City but he has been impacted by a foot injury. He has not played for the Premier League champions since the start of December.

Man City have had several injury issues to deal with this season as they have also been without Kevin De Bruyne for much of this campaign.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Guardiola confirmed Haaland, De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku are nearing a full return to action.

“Jeremy [Doku] feels really, really good and Kevin [de Bruyne] as well. And Erling [Haaland] is also a little bit better,” Guardiola told reporters.

“But in the two or three training sessions they feel good and are improving. I don’t know about Sunday or Newcastle but for the rest, they will be ready.

On John Stones and Rodri, Guardiola added: “John Stones is getting better but he is not training with us.

“Four players have problems. Rodri’s grandad passed away so he is away in Madrid. He will not be with us for the next few days. Family is the most important thing.”

Regarding the upcoming Premier League winter break, Guardiola continued: “I think the Premier League took a great decision to make Boxing Day intense and then have a break.

“We won a lot even in the tough period. It is good now to have the FA Cup, an important game at Newcastle and then two weeks after to refresh our minds.

“I have more time for training that we do not have to do in the busy schedule. There are always things we have to improve.”

Man City are not expected to be busy during this month’s January transfer window but Kalvin Phillips is likely to leave amid reports linking him with a loan move to Newcastle United.

Guardiola confirmed there is “no news” regarding Phillips, who has been sick for the “last five days”.

“There is no news. The club did not inform me anything about that,” Guardiola said.

“Kalvin could not train the last five days because he was sick. What is going to happen is going to happen. I don’t know the desires of the players. He has been congested and had fever.

“I don’t talk about transfer windows here.”