Is Pep Guardiola really going to be England’s new manager? Probably not. We reckon he’s more likely to accept two alternative post-Manchester City moves than he is to replace Gareth Southgate…

6) Juventus

Guardiola has spent his managerial career doing the rounds across Europe, ticking off a top club in each of the supposed elite leagues.

Having already worked in La Liga with FC Barcelona, Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and the Premier League with Man City, Guardiola is likely to try something new next.

While this could lead to him turning to international football, the 53-year-old may opt to stick to club management as he is yet to have a spell in Serie A or Ligue Un.

Guardiola represented Italian sides AS Roma and Brescia during his playing career, so he has an affiliation with Serie A.

Should he pack his bags for Italy, Juventus – despite their legal woes in recent years – would arguably still be his most lavish potential option. But the allure of Serie A has undoubtedly declined of late and the Turin side have literally just appointed another innovative coach in Thiago Motta.

5) Paris Saint-Germain

Another potential move to a European giant may result in him replacing former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique at PSG.

The Kylian Mbappe-less club are entering an exciting new era and could eventually benefit from not having to deal with the egotistical Galactico, who was unable to gift-wrap them an elusive Champions League crown.

The task of guiding money-bags PSG to their first Champions League win could appeal to Guardiola, who has made a habit of creating history during his success-laden career in management.

The wage would also be pretty sweet, but the lack of competition facing PSG in Ligue Un could ensure other potential moves on this list whet his appetite more.

4) Barcelona

Guardiola was linked with an extraordinary return to Barcelona before their bumbling club chiefs went around the houses en route to replacing Xavi with Hansi Flick earlier this summer.

Yet a return further down the line (perhaps even as soon as during/after this season if Flick fails) cannot be completely ruled out as he rightly remains a beloved figure at the Nou Camp after his immensely successful time there as a player and manager.

Since leaving in 2012, Barcelona have descended further into financial turmoil and are feeling the effects of their misdemeanours this summer as they are dilly-dallying instead of paying what’s required to beat Arsenal and Chelsea to sign Spain star Nico Williams.

However, Barcelona’s blushes are once again being spared by their academy as a new boom period could be coming via the help of several special La Masia academy graduates, including teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and more, Real Madrid will take some stopping in the La Liga title race and the saying goes you should never go back. But Guardiola may relish being the figurehead of Barcelona’s next golden era if they come calling once again.

3) England

The time for England and Southgate was arguably right to cut ties before Euro 2024, but we finally got there after his side failed in the 2-1 final defeat against Spain.

The Three Lions were infuriating to watch at Euro 2024 as – thanks to Southgate’s tactics – most of their exciting attacking talents played within themselves and their manager’s negative mindset.

Given the remarkable level of quality at England’s disposal in attacking areas, it’s about time their shackles are thrown in the bin and an attack-minded successor for Southgate is a must.

If reports in Spain are to be believed (they are not), the FA have their heart set on Guardiola, who has already ‘received an offer he cannot refuse’, apparently.

While Guardiola (or Jurgen Klopp) would be a dream appointment for most right-minded England supporters, the FA have reportedly turned their attention to acquiring another current Premier League manager.

2) USA

The USSF have already gone big and been successful by making former Chelsea great Emma Hayes the new boss of their women’s team. So why can they not do the same with Guardiola for their men’s side?

With a home World Cup just around the corner in 2026, the USA could do with making a statement managerial appointment to spark interest after their alarming failure (also on home turf) at this summer’s Copa America.

Former manager Gregg Berhalter – who was sacked after the USA’s group stage exit from the Copa America – quickly proved the USSF’s decision to reinstate him was beyond stupid.

The Copa America huge failure should not take away from the inkling that this current crop of USA players have potential and the possible 2026 World Cup dark horses could persuade Guardiola to say yes if they give him time to get it right while offering an appropriate financial package and attractive project.

1) Brazil

The Selecao’s Copa America woes paled in comparison to the United States, but their quarter-final exit on penalties against Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay was still disappointing.



Perhaps more worryingly, Brazil are sitting perilously in their 2026 World Cup qualification group, occupying the final qualifying spot after six matches.

This means current manager Dorival Junior – who was only appointed in January – is already under severe pressure and it’s hard to see him lasting until the 2026 World Cup, provided Brazil even get there.

Guardiola has been consistently linked with the Brazil manager’s job in recent years and was once reportedly offered a £10m contract to take over. Up to now, these reports are yet to result in an appointment being formalised, but the stars may soon align for him to finally take the job with his time at Man City expected to end in 2025.